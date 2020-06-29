CHEERS to all area high school graduates.
At the end of June, we are all accustomed to hearing about or attending the many high school graduation ceremonies that are held throughout our North Country region.
It is a festive and emotional time that we all embrace year after year.
We get to watch the children of the region complete their school careers and venture out into the world ready to make their mark.
Exuberant teens walk across a stage in an auditorium or on a large field, receive their well-earned diplomas, shake a few hands and hold up their goods for a quick picture.
Some are even moved to let out a welcomed yelp of exhilaration.
The decorated mortar boards are cool too.
It's a wonderful ceremony that we all love.
But this year has obviously been oh so different.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, school as we know it, stopped suddenly in mid-March.
Students were forced to stay home and take up a new form of learning.
Sports, drama club, Model UN, band, prom and all other academic and extra-curricular activities were shuttered.
At first, it looked as if it might only be temporary, but we all realized very soon that it would be for the long term. We are still not even sure if the new school year will start back up after Labor Day.
In order to fulfill their academic obligations, seniors, and all students, began learning remotely. Teachers and staff throughout the region performed their duties magnificently during this time, preparing students as best they could to reach their education goals.
The innovation showed by educators was quite impressive as we saw the dedication and commitment from so many.
But for the students, while the services they received were certainly adequate under the circumstances, they missed out on so much more.
Especially the seniors.
The class of 2020 will certainly have something to remember when they reflect on the tail end of their senior year of high school.
Perhaps they will most remember the graduation ceremonies that area schools put together in order to allow them some kind of celebration.
It was a difficult task given the restrictions that COVID-19 has thrust upon us - wearing masks, social distancing of at least six feet and limits on crowd sizes.
Parking lots, football fields and roadways were the stages that this year's seniors will remember of their graduation.
While not traditional, the ceremonies were well thought-out and planned and executed nearly flawlessly.
It has not been easy for these seniors, but we have seen them rise to the occasion and get through a difficult time with grace and dignity.
Will this experience make them better people, prepare them for more difficult challenges ahead? We can't be certain, but we certainly hope so.
Nonetheless, we offer our hearty congratulations of all area high school seniors on their graduation and for their fortitude in getting through what has been a remarkable senior year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.