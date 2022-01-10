CHEERS to the idea of booze to go.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in her State of the State last Wednesday that she would like to see alcohol-to-go from bars and restaurants become a permanent practice as a way to help businesses struggling against COVID-19.
The idea was first brought forth in the early days of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 when bars and restaurants were limited to takeout only in an attempt to flatten the curve and halt the spread of the virus.
It seemed to work fairly well when in place and restaurants welcomed the opportunity to at least do some business.
Takeout booze eventually went away as bars and restaurants slowly reopened and people began eating inside and outside once again.
Now, with pandemic raging as bad as ever, bars and restaurants, dare we say it, could be facing the days of providing takeout only once again.
Allowing booze to go is an option that would at least give establishments another window to make some money and keep their doors open.
Many people probably feel that if they want a drink at home, they would just go to a liquor store for spirits or wine, and a convenience or grocery store for beer, and not a restaurant or a bar for a takeout order.
But you would be surprised at how many actually liked and participated in the idea of takeout drinks. Especially from places that specialize in signature cocktails like margaritas or pina coladas.
Having the option helps both consumer and business owner, so why not let it happen on a permanent basis. Business owners in our area have expressed support for the change, and they could use all the help they can when it comes to generating revenue.
The governor is also pursuing a tax credit for businesses that took on COVID-related capital expenses, including retrofits, renovations, machinery and equipment related to COVID safety enhancements.
Many businesses have implemented outdoor seating since COVID began, and others who already had outdoor seating, have expanded those areas.
Many have also installed outdoor partitions to keep wind out, and added outdoor heaters for comfort to extend the outdoor dining season.
Those type of improvements would, and should be eligible for tax credits.
Eating outside is cool, so this is great news for the industry and customers if more outdoor seating is available.
We have been dealing with COVID for almost two years now and the hospitality industry has been remarkably resilient in weathering the storm, but they continue to get battered and they need all the shelter they can get from government.
Gov. Hochul's approach to help bars and restaurants seems positive, and so far is way better received than some of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's rulings in the early days of the pandemic.
Remember Cuomo Fries? No one wants to go back to that.
So we are hopeful that booze to go works out and folks can enjoy their favorite cocktails at home.
As always, stay safe North Country, and don't drink and drive.
