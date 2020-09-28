CHEERS to North Country residents who are posting signs touting equality.
As you drive around neighborhoods in local communities, you may have noticed some of the "Black Lives Matter" signs and other messages meant to remind everyone that all Americans should be treated with equal dignity.
Here's just a sampling of signs we've spotted in Clinton and Essex counties:
"Love Thy Neighbor #BlackLivesMatter."
"Our Lives Begin to End the Day We Become Silent About Things That Matter. - Martin Luther King Jr. #StopTheKilling #Stop the Hate."
"Equal Rights for Others Does Not Mean Fewer Rights for You. It's Not Pie."
"In This House, We Believe: Love is Love. Black Lives Matter. Science Is Real. Women's Rights are Human Rights. No Human is Illegal. Water is Life. Kindness is Everything."
"Hate Has No Home Here," with hearts that showed "Black Lives Matter," an American flag, a peace symbol and a gay-pride design.
A number of homes now tout "Black Lives Matter," or simply "BLM," signs, some store-bought, others homemade.
It is important that people try not to read their own perceptions into those signs. "Black Lives Matter" should not be diminished by the reprimand "All Lives Matter." That is the very point of BLM; it means that all lives can't matter until everyone acts as if Black lives matter.
It also is no reflection of the person's beliefs about law and order. The vast majority of Black Lives Matter proponents believe in peaceful protest and look askance on the rioting and looting that has erupted in some cities.
Here in the North Country, peaceful rallies in support of Black Lives Matter were held in Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake, Keene, Watertown and other communities after the death of George Floyd.
And please don't read any anti-police sentiment into Black Lives Matter signs. Many allies of the movement value the crucial safety and anti-crime services provided by law enforcement and feel the majority of police officers execute their jobs properly.
But they also understand that systemic racism in our society has resulted in a different treatment of people of color by some officers.
While we are on the subject of race, it seems a good time to acknowledge the important role that SUNY Plattsburgh and other colleges play in expanding the diversity of this region.
Drive down Rugar Street in Plattsburgh on any school day, and you will see a much more racially diverse population among the students, faculty and staff than in the general population of the North Country.
This is important because the young people of this area will, in the world's very global economy and culture, interact during their lifetimes with people of all races and religions.
To succeed, they will need to be able to see commonalities, not differences, in others. That is not as easy to do if you aren't familiar or comfortable with others who don't look like you or come from a different background.
Keep those equality signs coming to remind everyone of those wonderful words spelled out in the Declaration of Independence: "that all men are created equal."
