CHEERS to the Peru Applefest and celebratory events like it throughout the North Country for all the fun and community spirit they generate.
The Applefest has been a staple of September in Peru in Southern Clinton County since the late 1970s. Originally designed to benefit St. Augustine's School, the Applefest celebrated what has become a key source of life in the Peru area, which, of course, is apples.
Generations ago, farmers figured out the area soil and climate featuring sunny days and cool nights were perfect for growing apples, especially Macintosh apples.
Many orchards developed over the past century and Peru became synonymous with apples.
Mile after mile on the Adirondack Northway and on all the rural country roads in the town, one can see rows and rows of apple trees.
It is a fall treat to go out to an orchard and pick your own apples or just buy a fresh pack at a roadside stand. There is nothing like biting into a fresh Mac, feeling the crispness as well as tasting the eye-opening combination of tartness and sweetness.
The apple industry has helped Peru thrive for decades and Applefest is a great way to pay homage to the nearly perfect fruit.
The day features so much for people to do. There's a parade, music, food, including apple fritters, a thrift shop, craft fair, games for kids and all kinds of opportunities to see old and new friends.
"It's just a good time," is the way Applefest Chairman John Ryan describes it, and he is spot on.
This year's celebration, the 43rd annual, held this past Saturday was especially great. The streets of Peru were packed as revelers turned out en masse to celebrate and have that good time Mr. Ryan was talking about.
The event, like so many others in the region, was canceled last year due to COVID-19, which made the return of Applefest highly anticipated, and oh so needed.
The atmosphere was a mixture of relief for not having another cancelation, exuberance for the chance to get out and party, and gratitude for having such a close community to celebrate with.
Applefest, and other community celebrations around the region seem to be the perfect tonic for the doldrums of COVID-19. For better mental health, people need to spend time with community in a relaxed and fun setting, and COVID had deprived us of that for so long now.
While it is nice to be able to have events like Applefest again, there still is a lingering uncertainty that COVID can sweep all such events away at a moments notice.
We have seen a number of events canceled in recent days as the case numbers continue to rise in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County region.
Hopefully most of those attending Applefest were vaccinated and those that are not, were wearing masks.
If we want to continue to have events like Applefest, we need to make sure we are doing the right things and getting vaccinated and wearing masks.
These events are not only enjoyable, they are therapeutic for a community, and we would hate to see them canceled again because COVID is out of hand.
So please, North Country, do the right thing and stay safe. Our mental and physical health depends on it.
