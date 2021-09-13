CHEERS to the North Country autumn season and all of the wonderful experiences it offers its denizens.
The official start of autumn, also known widely as fall, is just a week or so away, but we are already basking in the majesty of the season.
We are lucky in that here in the North Country we get to experience all four seasons distinctly.
Spring can be a pleasant, but annoying mixture of snow, rain, cold, hot, cloudy, sunny, muddy or dry season in which we see signs of life springing up everywhere after a long dormant winter.
Summers can be hot and sticky as we've seen this year and have plenty of days for lying on the beach or sun bathing in our backyards.
Winters can be long, cold and dark, but for those who celebrate, it can be magical with skiing, snowboarding, skating and ice fishing to name a few fun activities.
While winter, spring and summer are great seasons around here, fall seems to have captured the most hearts as the fan favorite.
The season offers so much for us to enjoy. It can still be warm enough to enjoy the outdoors and cool enough to be comfortable.
There's no better time for hiking as the views of the fall foliage are sweet and spectacular in so many corners of the Adirondacks.
Even if you are not hiking, if you are having a bad day, just stop a moment and take a look at the colors around you. It can't help but lift your mood they are that amazing.
There's fall sports to enjoy with both local high school and college teams now back to playing regular schedules. Every Saturday you can check out a game somewhere, and it is a chance to watch some exciting sports and spend time chatting with friends old and new while sipping a cup of hot chocolate or pumpkin-spiced coffee.
And of course, fall is apple-picking season around here. Family trips to the many local orchards offer an opportunity for some great fun and some sweet treats.
In addition to the great, fresh local apples, you can get pies, donuts, pumpkins and other assorted goodies, and maybe take a hay ride or wander through a corn maze.
For those looking for a hot meal, area churches host their annual harvest dinners in the fall months, offering a plentiful feast for a low cost in a communal setting.
You can usually buy some nice items at church stores and maybe win a prize in a raffle.
The fall can be seen as a somber time for some as it marks the end of a fun-filled summer and marks the return to school and back to work for some.
But we like to think of it as the prime season of the year, giving us so much to do and look at that it can't help but warm our hearts and prepare us for that long cold winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.