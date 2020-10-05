CHEERS to Franklin County for its impressive numbers in battling the coronavirus pandemic.
We recently ran a news story highlighting the county's efforts to keep the number of positive cases in the neighboring county down.
Since the pandemic began about six months ago, Franklin County has had relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases. Perhaps the most impressive statistic of all is zero deaths.
The performance is all the more impressive when you consider the county is home to three prisons where inmates and correction officers are in close quarters on a daily basis.
There was a small spike in county numbers after a rafting party on the St. Lawrence River this past summer, but other than that, the numbers have been pleasingly low.
In Clinton County, the numbers have also been relatively low compared with the rest of the state, but there has been some deaths.
Clinton County has two prisons and a larger population than Franklin County.
In Essex County, it could be argued that folks there have also done a good job of battling the virus, save for the horrible outbreak at Essex Center, which attributed to more than 100 cases.
Overall, the North Country region has seen lower numbers than downstate, hence allowing the region to be among the first to reopen earlier this summer.
The method for keeping the numbers low has been a steady action of mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.
Sure there are those who don't believe in the science and refuse to wear masks or social distance, but by and large, the North Country has adhered to the state and national health guidelines.
The result has been impressive and understood.
Wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing works.
It is a message that we cannot let up on, especially now since President Donald Trump has come down with coronavirus.
Trump did not wear a mask, and social distancing at his events was hardly ever evident.
Now, we see the danger of not doing what you’re supposed to do can lead to.
As scientists have warned us repeatedly since March, the virus does not care if you are Democrat or Republican, male or female and even young of old. It can spread rapidly at a moment’s notice.
Franklin County has led a strong effort to let people know that they need to wear masks, social distance and wash hands, and it has worked out well for them.
As of Sunday, there were no active COVID-19 cases in the county. That's a number we can certainly live with, and one they can be proud of.
We urge everyone in the North Country to take Franklin County's lead and continue to practice these life-saving methods in order to quell the virus that has killed more than 200,000 in this country so far.
Stay safe North Country.
