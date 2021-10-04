JEERS to businesses that charge an additional fee for using a credit or debit card to pay.
We always hear talk of moving to a more cashless society, and you would think that using plastic to make purchases would fit that category.
But instead, consumers are being punished by some businesses for using a card.
Businesses will argue that they are charged fees by the credit and debit card industry for taking purchases on them, therefore they must pass on the costs to the customer.
It would seem that those costs have already been passed on in the form of increased menu and retail prices, and it has been that way for decades!
Now all of a sudden they claim they have to charge more?
Consumers would probably feel less irritated if those fees remained hidden in the overall prices rather than boldly required as a separate fee.
These credit card charges rank right up there with bank fees for using an automated teller machine to retrieve your own money in terms of an annoyance.
With a world still struggling to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers need help now more than ever, not more fees.
CHEERS to restaurants that will continue to offer outside dining well into the fall.
The outdoor dining parklets in the City of Plattsburgh will remain until Oct. 17, more than two weeks past the normal end-date, as they did last year.
The extension is to give diners a chance to avoid inside dining during COVID.
While it may become a bit too chilly for outdoor dining in the coming weeks for some, there are still people who would be willing to bundle up and enjoy it.
It would be great to have outdoor dining downtown right up until Thanksgiving, but the potential for snow and the need to clear the streets would prohibit that.
Restaurants would do well to offer portable heaters, and even blankets to those who want to eat outside. In these days of short staffs, the servers that are working are usually hustling so much that they will probably stay plenty warm.
In any case, an extra nice tip for servers who work outdoors in the chill, would definitely be in order.
Hopefully, like last year, restaurants outside of downtown that have outdoor seating, will also keep it as long as possible.
Fall is a great time of year in the North Country and enjoying a nice meal outside surrounded by nature's colorful canvas is one of the many pleasurable experiences we can add to our list of great things about living here.
CHEERS to the Plattsburgh Farmers' and Crafters Market for another successful year.
The market has been a staple of Plattsburgh for two decades, and this year marked a big change. The market moved from its longstanding site in the Durkee Street parking lot to a former Municipal Lighting Department building on Green Street near the harborside.
The move was made necessary by the plans to develop the Durkee Street lot as part of the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The new Farmer's Market digs were prepared by the city and the transition seemed to go smoothly this year. Market organizers report solid crowds and good sales and are encouraged for an even better year next year.
The market has become an attraction for the city, drawing hundreds each Saturday morning. The economic spinoff is noticeable, and the market serves as a family-friendly venue, giving people a chance to get out together and enjoy city life.
