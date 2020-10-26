CHEERS to early and all voting.
Every election year is a big one, and this year many believe is the biggest and most important ever.
With that in mind, we need to take the right and duty of voting in this country as seriously as we ever have before. That means quite simply, get out there and vote.
Thankfully, our elected officials have made it easier than ever to cast a ballot.
We have early voting, we have absentee voting, and we have in-person voting on Election Day all available to us.
There really is no excuse for not voting.
If you feel you don't want to vote because you are uniformed, there are plenty of news outlets, including this one, to get the information you need about the candidates to make an educated choice.
If you don't want to vote because you are disenfranchised and feel government won't change no matter what, you are simply wrong.
The only way to make changes in our system is to become part of it. And the way you do that, if you don't want to run for office or work for a political party, is by voting.
It is the power we as an electorate have, and it is a mighty one.
With more than 300 million people in this country, some might feel that their vote is small and won't amount to much. Wrong again.
Each vote does count, and is the way we express ourselves as far as how we feel about our government and our lot in life.
Our votes are even more valuable at the local level where we elect people we may know personally to serve our needs on a daily basis.
It is also important for everyone eligible to vote because our leaders should be selected by all of us, and not just 20 or 30 percent of us.
Voting is also important because it forces our elected officials, especially at the federal and state level, to be accountable to us all.
Every two, four or six years, they actually have to listen to us and reach out to us. Hopefully they will heed our messages and carry out our will while they are in office.
If early voting in New York state is any indication, it seems that we might have a great voting year in terms of participation.
Lines outside the Clinton County Government Center this past Saturday morning, the opening day of early voting, stretched down Court Street and well along Margaret Street as people waited for the polls to open at 9 a.m.
It was an inspiring sight for sure.
There is another week of early voting available as well as paper ballots and in-person voting on Election Day.
All options for voting are also designed to help voters cast their ballots in a way that protects them from COVID-19, which is essential this election year.
So please, take advantage of the opportunities, do your part and vote.
