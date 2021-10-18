CHEERS to local “ghost tour” history tours.
From soldiers to sailors to everyday folk, the North Country has seen a lot of people come and go over the centuries.
And if local ghost stories are to be believed, some have never truly left.
We’ve featured a pair of paranormal history tours in the paper recently:
• “Haunted Hancock: Ghostly Tales of Champlain” on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. outside the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
• Haunted Histories at the Forts is 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm. on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Friday, Oct. 29 at the Crown Point State Historic Site.
And many readers are likely familiar with the Greater Adirondack Ghost and Tour Company, which sees host Matt Boire lead “ghost tours” that explore the history of several sites around the City of Plattsburgh.
Such events offer a dash of spooky fun, sending a shiver down one’s spine in wondering if spectral spirits might be floating among us.
But while the question of whether ghosts are real is still up for debate, the history of the “haunted” locales is absolutely real and deserves to be remembered.
Because whether or not they’re still floating there today, real people walked the streets of the tour sites trying to live their lives as best as any of us.
While you might not see floating figures, you can easily picture in your mind’s eye the soldiers once stationed at Fort Crown Point, facing conflict where now there is peace.
Or you can picture the crowds of travelers stepping off the train into Downtown Plattsburgh at a time when the clopping of horse-drawn carriages filled the streets.
The North Country is ripe for ghost stories because it is so rich with history, and ghost tours offer a fun and engaging way of hearing those stories.
As one often hears during those tours, buildings large and small — churches, hotels, schools — have burned down over the years with new, and sometimes completely different, buildings taking their place.
The stories of those original buildings can then sometimes be lost to history, fading from memory.
The building you walk past every morning might have once been the office of the famous Dr. William Beaumont, who conducted surreal experiments on a man with a hole in his stomach.
Or it could be the former home of H.H. Holmes, an infamous 19th-century serial killer who once lived in Mooers Forks.
And that’s the power of ghost stories. That while history tries to wipe things away, we want to believe that the people and places are still there.
So many thanks to the historians and storytellers who guide us through the supernatural sights.
And, hopefully, help us make it back safely to the land of the living…
