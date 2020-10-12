Cheers to all involved in the interscholastic sports scene.
There were many of unknowns entering the fall 2020 season, and to a certain extent, every day is an unknown still as COVID-19 continues to linger in our North Country community as well as around the world.
But to the credit of many in Section VII, this fall sports season has started and begun to accomplish what the main intention of this season is.
Student-athletes have been given the opportunity to compete in the sports they love and be with their teammates working together.
When the New York State Public High School Athletic Association decided to allow each of its individual 11 sections to choose whether or not to hold a fall sports season, it created a lot of controversy.
Each section had to make the call whether or not to have sports, and Section VII was no different.
If anything, this entire situation showed how tough and complicated the decision-making processes for sections can be.
At the end of the day, Section VII decided to host a fall sports season, but each of its member schools was able to decide on their own about whether or not they wanted to allow their student-athletes to compete.
It's nearly a 50-50 split in terms of local teams that opted into this season, and regardless of what each school district decided to do, the nice thing was schools had the opportunity to make the decision that they felt was best for their local communities.
For the school districts that opted out, they will have an opportunity for the "Fall II" season NYSPHSAA has installed to take place beginning in March.
But for the school districts that opted in, their student-athletes are participating in sports and making the most of it.
From our standpoint at the Press-Republican, covering all the developments as this fall season was being put into place was messy to say the least.
Every day there seemed to be a new plan, and at times, it felt like people were trying to reinvent the wheel before starting the season.
At times, it seemed like the season would never get underway because nobody could come to an agreement, but eventually things fell into place.
Section VII officials deserve a lot of credit for facilitating discussions between schools and finding a way to come together and put regular season schedules together for various sports.
As we head into the new week, soccer and cross country are both in full swing.
Swimming and gymnastics should see competition begin fairly soon.
The games and meets we have seen so far have been entertaining and enjoyable for student-athletes, coaches and their supporters.
Seeing athletes competing in various sports wearing masks has certainly been odd, but this is 2020.
This is the year to embrace odd.
The bottom line is those within Section VII sports are finding a way to do what they need to do to make a fall season happen in a safe way when it comes to health protocols.
Let's continue to enjoy the fall season and take nothing for granted.
