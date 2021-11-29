CHEERS to the generous attitude that so many in the North Country show this time of year.
In the past few weeks leading up to the holiday season, we have seen many events where groups and organizations give to those in need.
There were plenty of meal giveaways for Thanksgiving dinner, winter coat handouts and food drives throughout the region offered by generous volunteers.
These kinds of events warm our hearts as it is nice to know that there are so many caring people in the community that want to make a difference and help someone, mostly complete strangers, enjoy the holiday season or just make it through the long, cold winter a little more comfortable.
On Thanksgiving Day, 320 meals were given out at MHAB Life Skills campus in Plattsburgh to those who needed a dinner for the special day.
The campus was joined by those from the Champlain Valley Family Center and Plattsburgh's National Alliance on Mental Illness branch in giving out and delivering meals to as far as Altona and Rouses Point.
The goal was to make sure no one in our community went hungry on Thanksgiving Day, and with such efforts it was a great success.
The MHAB event is fast becoming a North Country tradition, and we yearn for the days when COVID-19 is no longer a concern, and it can get back to an in-person dinner with folks from all over breaking bread together at a plentiful table.
Until then, we applaud the pickup and delivery system as a way of spreading goodwill and cheer.
Another notable event was held at Awaken Revival Center in downtown Plattsburgh on Tuesday, Nov. 23 when they and several other businesses and organizations put together a Winter Gear and Food drive at ARC on Bridge Street.
CDPHP, Latitude 44, Unity Christian Church, Savoir Building, Della Auto Group, Chapter One Coffee & Tea, Community Service Center, Plattsburgh Police Department, The Northeast Group, Come Connect Church, J Bushey Contracting, and several community members all made significant contributions to the event.
Winter clothing and items for a Thanksgiving dinner were all given out in a joyous and festive manner with many volunteers participating.
No doubt these kinds of events will continue to be held throughout the region during the rest of the holiday season as we finish out the year.
They are most welcome as we want to see everyone have a happy and fulfilling holiday season.
As we approach nearly two full years of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, people are getting worn out, stressed and many are in great financial difficulty.
The need to help out is probably greater now than ever. So it is so pleasing to see the wonderful spirit of the North Country rise up in these difficult times to help those who need it.
The region has always been known for its strength and generosity in tough times, and it is so reassuring to see that nothing has changed.
Let's hope the giving season lasts long and burns bright throughout the year as we hold our families and loved ones close and celebrate all that we have in this life.
