JEERS to those responsible for the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Clinton County.
The Clinton County Health Department reported over the weekend that there were nine new positive cases of COVID-19, a startling number for a county that has only had 88 cases since the pandemic began two months ago.
Health officials attributed the spike to recent parties held in Plattsburgh.
With the graduations of SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College this past weekend, many young people took it upon themselves to party hearty in the weeks leading up to their big day.
That's not unusual normally, but this year it is.
Due to the pandemic, federal, state and local health officials have been calling for strict health guidelines to be followed.
Stay home, keep social distance of at least six feet between people and wash hands has been the mantra for more than two months.
In the North Country, people have, for the most part, done their jobs.
Yes, there have been instances where some people did not want to follow the protocol, raising the ire of those that are complying, but largely, people here have been good.
The efforts have paid off as the North Country region was one of five in the state that was cleared for reopening last Friday.
The low amount of cases and hospitalizations were the main reasons why we have been able to reopen.
The reopening will be in phases and local officials will closely monitor the numbers to ensure that the process can continue.
But if there is a spike in numbers, the alarm will be sounded and reopening could be dialed back, which would be a detriment to health and the economy.
The recent parties reportedly held mostly in college-housing neighborhoods in the Center City, involved dozens of people in close quarters drinking and dancing.
Some were inside, some were blatantly outside in full view of the public.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks did not seem to be the practice.
No doubt, some of these parties included visitors from downstate who came up to celebrate with their friends.
Downstate, namely New York City and parts of Long Island, has been the epicenter of the contagion in the U.S.
All these factors mixed together is not a good fit for battling the coronavirus, which can easily be spread human to human.
Perhaps these young folks felt emboldened by the region's low numbers and assumed the coast was clear to whoop it up.
Dead wrong.
With the reopening now engaged, the time to continue safe practices cannot be more important.
A false sense of security could launch us all right back to square one in battling this contagion.
People of all ages need to remember that they should stay home, social distance when in public and wear masks to protect others.
Now the Health Department must undergo the painstaking task of contact tracing those who attended recent parties in our area.
Those nine that tested positive are likely to have spread it to others, which is the worst thing that can happen right now.
We hope that with high school graduation coming up next, young people, and perhaps more importantly, their parents, will do the right thing and not host parties or even small gatherings.
Yes, it's not ideal and it is a major sacrifice considering what a monumental achievement graduation is in a young person's life.
But it is the price we have to pay for all our safety.
So be wise North Country, and stay safe.
