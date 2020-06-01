CHEERS to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for finally specifying whether citizens of New York state can legally decide whether they have to wear mask into a place of business during the coronavirus pandemic – they can't.
For more weeks than we care to admit, we've had to watch helplessly while ignorant, self-centered or just plain contrary people insisted on walking into stores or other gathering places without protective masks over their faces.
Almost everyone in our region has had the decency to comply with the sensible and life-saving preferences of proprietors and other shoppers who wanted masks used.
After all, the masks are only in part intended for the safety of the wearer. Scientists have told us the overwhelming advantage of the masks is that they protect passers-by coming into contact with the wearer.
Therefore, the donning of a mask was not primarily aimed at the safety of the user. It was a gesture for the good of the other people in the vicinity.
On Thursday, Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order that authorizes places of businesses to deny entry to maskless individuals.
“No mask, no entry,” was how Cuomo put it in a tweeted statement.
Earlier, he had noted that frontline health-care workers have to wear the masks for hours at a time, while everyday citizens are being asked to do so only in short spurts – hardly too much to ask.
“Health care workers wear masks for five and a half hours non-stop,” he said. “You can wear one for 45 minutes.”
It's a strain for anyone who understands the seriousness of this issue to sympathize with or even to comprehend the reasoning of the mean-spirited people who refuse to wear a mask for the protection of others.
Some of those dissenters have called it a First Amendment threat. We live in America, the land of the free, they argue. The government can't force us to wear a mask if we don't want to.
Of course, that is incorrect. The reason for the mask is to save everyone around that person from disease or death. Public safety trumps the right to reject the temporary use of a facemask. If you still believe otherwise, good luck finding a court that will back you up on that one.
Now, unfortunately, the eventual resolution to what we hope will be fewer and fewer confrontations on the issue will fall to the proprietors, store employees and perhaps local police.
Will store overseers want to face off with any remaining rebels? We, of course, hope it won't come down to that.
We hope everyone will simply accept the masks for exactly what they are: a tool that might fend off a potentially fatal dose of coronavirus.
Putting on a facemask for a few minutes in order to save lives really is very little to ask of anyone.
Thanks again to Gov. Cuomo for clearing that one up.
