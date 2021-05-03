CHEERS to theaters and other venues who work to attract more niche, lesser-known acts to the North Country.
Speaking with Cumberland 12 Manager Leah Cathers recently, Night Editor Ben Rowe mentioned on a personal note how much he enjoyed getting to see the movie “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” at the Plattsburgh cinema.
“Demon Slayer” is a Japanese animated series — known as an “anime” — that was shown at Cumberland 12 both subtitled or with English voices recorded over the original Japanese.
Foreign films have long been portrayed in the American subconscious as odd, “artsy” movies.
And that’s not even considering that one study showed 54% of Americans didn’t like reading subtitles in their movies.
So it would make sense that a foreign film might not draw as big of crowds as a new “Fast & Furious” or Spider-man movie might.
And theaters have to think hard about that. A flop of a movie means empty seats, which means less money to keep their business going.
And that’s not just for cinemas. Theaters like the Strand in Plattsburgh have to make sure the performances they book will help pay the bills too.
So kudos to theater operators who take a chance on lesser-known acts like “Demon Slayer.”
Because going to the movies shouldn’t always just be about going to the same thing year in and year out. We want to see something that will blow our minds and change our worlds — something we’ll always remember.
When George Lucas showed early screenings of “Star Wars” in 1976, studio executives told him it would be a flop.
Steven Spielberg recalled in a 2016 Financial Review article that “the reaction was not a good one.”
According to a 2020 Screenrant article, only 43 theaters across the United States took a chance on showing the weird little sci-fi movie.
Of course, we know now that by taking that bet, audiences at those theaters got a special treat of getting to see one of the most popular movies of all time.
So we whole-heartedly encourage North Country theaters to trust in their audiences to want to try something fresh once in a while.
But, naturally, that also depends on the public turning out and supporting those shows.
If, as our night editor did, you see that a theater is showing something that you really like, then head over and see it.
And if you liked it, consider sending a quick email or Facebook message to the theater saying that you saw it and had a great time.
That message might help them decide to show that program you like again someday.
And with Cathers telling Ben that “Demon Slayer” was well-received, he looks forward to the North Country supporting movies like that again soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.