JEERS to Canadian and American legislators for still not laying out a clear plan to work toward easing pandemic restrictions on our shared border.
It’s a broken record playing a song that many are growing tired of hearing.
On Thursday came the news that the pandemic-era restrictions on travel across the Canadian-United States border would be extended for another 30 days.
The move was the latest extension in more than a year of the border being on lockdown and officials in both nations seem to have no clear answer for when the situation will change.
Of course, when the COVID-19 pandemic flared to life last March, societies around the globe scrambled to distance people to prevent the spread of the deadly contagion.
No more popping up to Montreal or down to Plattsburgh, lest Americans bring the virus up there, or Canadians bring it along down here.
And in those days, it made sense that there was no clear timeline for when things would ease up. Those were confusing, frightening times with new hot spots emerging from New York City to Florida to even up in Quebec at times.
It was no time to give people false hope that the border would open on “Day X” lest another spike in cases disrupt those plans.
But a year later and we’re slowly starting to see a faint light at the end of the tunnel. The vaccine is here and spreading as more people line up for the protective jab.
The result of those protections is that government scientists are starting to say that society can start to lurch toward a sort of return to normalcy.
The numbers are apparently strong enough that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have moved to tell vaccinated people that they can finally safely remove the masks that they’ve been wearing for so long.
Mind you, masks are still necessary in high-caution areas such as hospitals, nursing homes and crowded interiors.
And that’s the kind of progress that we’ve been promised, the kind of progress that inspires people to protect themselves with the vaccine: you get the shot, you get to do more.
But such progress has been painfully lacking in discussions on the border.
Officials have suggested cautious half-measures that could be eased in, such as allowing people with property within 100 miles of the border to cross and making more exceptions for visiting cross-border family members.
But a year in and there isn’t even a hint of when those small changes might be made.
To their credit, New York officials are starting to speak up.
In a conference earlier this week, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones was blunt when speaking of the kick-the-can 30-days closure extensions: "It's not going to work; it can't work anymore."
Jones urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to finally begin work on a timeline for when things can start to change.
Yes, the virus situation is fluid, but it’s not incomprehensible.
We have infection rates and vaccination rates and scientists who can interpret them.
For the sake of those who have sacrificed so much in the past year observing the border restrictions, let’s start moving forward.
