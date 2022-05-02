CHEERS TO Airborne Speedway and the return of racing season.
The 2022 season kicked off this past Saturday with racing in four divisions and with local and regional drivers attracting fans from around the area.
Events are scheduled for the remainder of the spring and summer on each Saturday at the half-mile dirt track in the Town of Plattsburgh.
After two seasons of dealing with COVID-19, it will be nice to see outdoor events such as racing at Airborne return to as close as normal as can be.
For decades, Airborne has been a Saturday night featured event for many in the North Country in the summer months.
While it may not be NASCAR level, the racing is good and entertaining, and it is fun to root for drivers you may know and work with.
This year's Sportsman's Division once again features longtime driving rivals Jamy Begor and the legendary Bucko Branham. It's always a good show when those two race.
Here is a sampling of what the track has planned for the season as per their web site:
The season will begin with an invasion from the DIRTcar Sportsman Series in an extra distance feature. The following weekend will see a return of 358-Modifieds for a special event with details to be released soon.
The opening month will conclude with a special event for the Renegade division, the Renegade Twin 20’s.
The month of June will begin with exciting 360 Sprint Car action as the Empire Super Sprints will hit the Airborne 4/10-mile. A couple weeks later, on Father’s Day weekend, the Sportsman division will do battle in a 50-lap, $1,500 to win event.
The return of the gigantic fireworks display will take place on Independence Day weekend. Race fans and the local community will have the opportunity to enjoy the evening at the speedway and watch the exciting pyrotechnic display. The following weekend will place the Street Stock division on the main stage with an extra distance feature event.
July 30 will be a weekend off for the Clinton County Fair.
Big Block and Small Block Modified's return to Plattsburgh on the first Saturday in August for the Big Block/Small Block Shootout. A couple weeks later, the annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway will give children the opportunity to go home with a new backpack and school supplies for the upcoming school year.
Champions will be crowned in the regular racing divisions on the final event of the season, held on September 3. The Mohawk Valley Vintage DIRT Modified Series will also be in attendance.
More information will be available as the season continues.
