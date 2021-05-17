CHEERS to people who respect others’ decisions when it comes to the new mask-wearing guidelines.
Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when mask-wearing was first urged as a safety measure, people have often asked the same question: When can we officially take them off?
Whenever the topic comes up, people seem to envision the day when they can rip the fabric coverings off for good, often with an almost “busting out of the shackles” move to whip it off.
It’s a joyous, liberating idea that more than maybe anything else would physically symbolize when the pandemic was a thing of the past.
Of course, health and science are rarely that straight-forward.
But on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an announcement that sounded like the pandemic was moving toward some sort of an end in the U.S.
The health office released updated guidelines saying fully vaccinated people would no longer have to wear masks at certain venues like offices, schools, gyms, restaurants and places of worship.
The news hit like a bomb in the conversation around COVID-19. For many, it seemed like this was the day we’d been waiting for, when the masks could be put in the attic for good as a relic of another time.
But COVID has not been wiped from the face of the Earth. It’s still out there. And it will still stick around, being passed from unvaccinated person to unvaccinated person, until enough people are vaccinated to stop it in its tracks.
And though early research suggests that vaccinated people are far less likely to spread the virus, that research is still new and some vaccinated people might worry that they could still infect others.
So, now, another conversation begins. If a vaccinated person still feels more comfortable wearing a mask, then let them.
At the same time, if a vaccinated person feels that, with this new expert advice, they can finally feel more comfortable walking around maskless, then we have to be ready to respect that as well.
Yes, there will be people who say it’s too soon to ease up like this.
But, unfortunately, there is no big neon sign that will turn on when COVID is “done.” If only it were that easy.
Instead, it’s long been expected that there would come a day when the situation, though not 100 percent perfect, had reached a point where we could start getting back to normal.
It was never going to be painless.
But as with every painful step of the pandemic, the best thing we can do is work through this next phase together, step by step, looking out for each other.
We’re confident the people of the North Country can do that once again.
