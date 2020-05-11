CHEERS to mothers who continue to be the pillars of our community and of our families.
Yesterday was a unique Mother's Day for certain.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, traditional Mother's Day celebrations at homes, restaurants and churches were not held, and families had to adjust to the lock-down elements.
Many people could not visit moms in nursing homes, adult homes or the hospital.
Home celebrations were limited as many people rightfully chose to stay at home instead of traveling to mom's house and risk spreading the deadly virus.
With the temperatures in the low 40s, it made outside visits, which can be more conducive to avoiding spreading the virus, difficult.
Yet with all the barriers we still found a way to celebrate moms and thank goodness we did.
Moms, of course, continue to be the most important people in the world for many.
Many of them run families either with a spouse or independently.
They are the CEOs of families, taking charge of most aspects of family life and usually doing it with great aplomb.
In addition to caring for and running their families, many moms are vital parts of the workforce.
We've seen how valuable our frontline workers have been during this pandemic, and it is no accident that many of them are moms.
Normally on Mother's Day, the Press-Republican will feature a special mom or two (they are all special) and tell their story.
This year as the pandemic raged, we took it a step further and profiled several mothers from our region who are doing their best to carry on in difficult times.
We heard from sports moms, a military mom, a soon-to-be mom, a cat mom, a dog mom, frontline workers who have moms, and moms turned teacher.
These wonderful stories highlighted the many ways in which moms help us all every day.
Parenthood in general can be extremely difficult in the best of times, and the coronavirus has tested us all for more than two months now.
Despite the challenges, we have seen many moms rise to the challenge daily, and continue to be the cornerstones of their families and major contributors to our community.
Moms deserved a special day, and we hope that each of them were able to relax, have a nice meal and somehow be able to spend time with precious family.
While it is nice to have one day a year dedicated to honoring mothers, there is also a different take that many share: Everyday should be Mother's Day.
