CHEERS to the people in charge who have made the tough decision to cancel or postpone events over coronavirus concerns.
In this age of cell phones and computer screens, getting out and socializing face-to-face with people is more important than ever.
Whether singing along at a concert or cheering on the sidelines of the big game, getting out in the world with others is what life is all about.
But when those events might literally be life-threatening for some people in our community, it might be best to say “there’ll always be next time.”
With cases of the novel coronavirus and the condition it causes, COVID-19, creeping ever northward in New York state, the question of whether the show must go on must be on the minds of countless event organizers.
We can only imagine how agonizing those decisions must be.
Take the decision Thursday by athletics officials to postpone the championship matches for dozens of high school sports teams.
Kids had spent all week, and likely all season, building up energy for their ultimate showdowns this weekend and we’re sure that those in charge at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association know what those games mean to them.
But as Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk explained, the risks to public safety were just too much to ignore.
We weren’t in the room where that decision was made, but we can imagine that the thought must have been brought up that along with the student athletes, the championship games would attract faithful, and vulnerable, grandmas and grandpas to cheer their grandkids on.
A perfectly healthy young fan might also accidentally pick up the bug and unknowingly spread it farther.
Yes, we face the threat of flus, colds and other bugs every year, but with no cure or vaccine for COVID-19 yet developed, the risk is far greater for the most vulnerable among us.
And we want those people, our elders and loved ones with immune system vulnerabilities, to be around for many games, dances and concerts to come.
So we want to give our appreciation to all event organizers who have made those tough calls or are weighing them right now for thinking long-term about how we can best contain and defeat this virus.
Your thoughtfulness is much appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.