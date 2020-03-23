CHEERS to the Clinton County Health Department, and all health departments, for their handling of information surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
Disseminating information in times like this is never easy.
Health officials have to weigh the importance of privacy of individuals, with the need to notify and educate and inform the masses.
Therefore, doling information about people who test positive for coronavirus in our region can be tricky.
When the first case of coronavirus was confirmed last week, Health Department officials were limited in what they could say about the patient who wound up in the intensive care unit at University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh in serious condition.
They told us that it was a male in his 70s that lived in the county, but not much more than that.
The public, and media, had many questions about the case.
Where was the man when he contracted the virus? Was he here? Was he in Florida? Was he on a cruise?, etc.
People also wanted to know who it was so they can assess themselves if they were in contact with the person.
But as Health Department Information Specialist Erinn Streiff says, it doesn't matter who it is and where they were.
What matters is that the virus is here and it has to be dealt with.
"We have to assume that everyone has it," Streiff said.
"And every time you leave the house you are at risk."
The county has undergone the difficult task of tracing the patients that have been confirmed as positive (four as of Sunday evening) to find out who they have been in contact with since they became symptomatic.
If you have not been contacted by the Health Department and advised by them that you may have been exposed to the virus by being in proximity of a person who is positive, then you are not a suspect in that regard.
But that does not mean you are safe.
We all must continue practicing the state and federal guidelines of social distancing by staying at least six feet apart, washing hands and staying isolated.
We are fortunate that those in the Clinton County Health Department, as well as those in the health departments of Essex and Franklin Counties, and University of Vermont Healthcare Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital are all professionals who understand the value of delivering pertinent, timely and accurate information about the pandemic in our region.
