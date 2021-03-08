CHEERS to people who are available to do things that other members of the public can't or don't want to do for themselves.
Seldom does a more obvious such circumstance reveal itself as it did last Monday, when two ice fishermen became precariously stranded on Lake Champlain after the ice they were fishing from detached and began flowing away into the broad lake at about 25 miles an hour.
Imagine how that must have felt. You're enjoying yourself, engaging in one of your favorite pastimes, when suddenly you realize your life is teetering in the balance.
Fortunately for them, specialists in reacting to such emergencies exist and are very practiced and very good at what they do. In some settings – most, probably – reliable help would not be at the ready.
The experienced anglers were about 300 yards from the shoreline near Plattsburgh Bay off Cumberland Head when they found out the ice they were on was not part of a frozen pathway back to safety. The ice had melted enough so it had broken free and was drifting toward deep water, which, incidentally, was registering 35 degrees – not a temperature suitable for swimming to security.
They called 911, and the Cumberland Head Volunteer Fire Department sent a rescue crew immediately. This department and others in the North Country are skilled and equipped to react to such potential disasters.
Cold Water Rescue Squad members have the know-how, and the departments have so called “banana boats,” or air boats, to bring victims ashore safely.
Meanwhile, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rangers also arrived to hasten the rescue.
It was without a doubt a harrowing hour, or so, for the victims of the perhaps imprudent outing. Those two men had many years of practice fishing under those conditions, but that experience didn't prevent a very near disaster.
It must be stated, even though it certainly seems obvious, that bright sun and other factors change the dynamics of ice navigation quickly. The interest of safety demands sage inspection of conditions before undertaking any tour onto the surface.
DEC and local volunteer fire departments are prepared for rescues such as last Monday's, but there are no guarantees.
The public should be extremely grateful for the bravery of men and women trained for rescues such as this.
There are other people who also work through daunting conditions imposed by North Country winters. Electric-line workers are on call 24-7 to face the worst weather possible to make sure the public has power, or has power restored, when most of us don't even want to walk out the front door.
Governments at all levels have crews out keeping our roadways clear, and police and firefighters work in all temperatures at all times of day and night.
Trash collectors also have to trudge through extreme conditions for our comfort and convenience, as do newspaper and mail carriers.
And there are many more individuals who endure discomfort to provide for ours.
Sometimes, conditions are so bad that a mere newspaper Cheer is hardly enough.
But we mean it sincerely.
