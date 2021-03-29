CHEERS to the highly commendable efforts of the staff and volunteers at the local COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The past year has been a tense, frustrating and often frightening one.
Even going to the grocery store becomes a mental obstacle course of wondering if you’re doing the right thing, keeping yourself clean, distant and safe.
So it’s truly a blessing that the staff at the local COVID-19 vaccination sites provide a smooth, calm and often downright friendly experience.
That’s especially important considering that even signing up for the shots can be a nerve-wracking experience.
Going through the registration website, there’s questions to answer, medical jargon to figure out and then a list of documents and I.D. that you’re asked to bring when the day of your shot finally arrives.
Then to pull up to the Connecticut Avenue or local college vaccination sites, you see scores of other people or cars waiting in line.
As anyone who has been to a fair, concert or sports game knows, getting dozens of cars and crowds all headed in the right direction can be a herculean challenge. And some of those people might not be in the best or most cooperative moods either.
But, as Press-Republican staffers have reported from their own vaccination experiences, in each step of the way, the National Guard, State Police and medical staff and volunteers are incredibly calm and courteous.
Greeting each patient with a “good afternoon” and “how are you, today?”, the guides run the massive assembly line, waving cars ahead and checking paperwork along the way.
Even when Night Editor Ben Rowe didn’t have the correct online patient data survey filled out, he was told not to worry and handed a new one to fill out there.
From the tone of the person who gave him the new survey, it wasn’t the first time they’d faced that issue that day.
And no doubt there are dozens of hiccups like that throughout the day. The national COVID-19 vaccination effort is a massive undertaking with countless moving parts, and these people have taken up the task of ironing those wrinkles out.
Then there are the vaccine-givers themselves, administering the shots in a setting that’s far different from your usual doctor’s office.
But, professionals as they are, their tone is no different than getting your usual flu shot. And, in no time at all, they’re sticking the band-aid on and you’re on your way.
In the meantime, there are dozens of people dashing about, collecting paperwork, answering questions, handing out refreshments for volunteers and doing who knows how many little tasks to keep the whole operation going.
The best compliment that we can offer is that everyone at the sites makes it look so easy, when there’s no doubt it’s anything but.
And to do so in a tone that offers a bit of calm and comfort in these stressful times?
Well, that’s some good medicine all by itself.
