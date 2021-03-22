CHEERS to emergency services departments for volunteering their time and vehicles for local parades.
It’s a sight as American as the Stars and Stripes: fire trucks, ambulances and police cruisers slowly passing through town as part of a local parade.
Sirens and lights, typically bearers of tragic news, instead spread cheer and excitement to children thrilled by the colorful spectacle.
And for the emergency workers inside, the parades are a moment to bask in the appreciation of their community, gathered by the dozens and cheering for them on the streetsides.
But in the year of COVID-19, parades took on an even greater value.
With the virus keeping people from safely gathering for birthday parties and other celebrations, clever community members instead organized COVID-safe car parades.
Decked out in balloons, streamers and cheerful signs, neighbors drive past the homes of the lucky birthday boys, girls and anyone else who needed a little cheer on their special day.
But along with those neighborhood cars, many of the drive-by celebrations have recruited local fire and police departments to join in and add that classic parade flair.
Night Editor Ben Rowe recently rode along in a birthday parade in Keeseville that saw the Keeseville Fire Department join the festivities.
The smiles on the faces of the five-year-olds being celebrated couldn’t have been wider as the big trucks rumbled on by.
The firetrucks added that extra level of wonder that just having cars drive past couldn’t quite equal. After all, what kid doesn’t love seeing a big red firetruck up close?
Of course, the main job of those trucks and any emergency vehicle is far from fun and games. Most people, unfortunately, only see the vehicles close up on the worst days of their lives.
But emergency service departments and the men and women who staff them, aren’t just robots to go from one place to the next, they’re valued members of our community.
And, in many ways, they’re symbols of honor. Hence why when veterans are paraded to the airport for local Honor Flight trips, they pass through a line-up of emergency vehicles: heroes of one kind paying tribute to another.
So, among the multitude of reasons we have to be thankful for everything our firefighters, EMTs, police officers and emergency service staff of all stripes do, we thank them for taking the time out to be involved members of the community.
As they often do, that’s truly going above and beyond the call of duty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.