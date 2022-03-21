CHEERS to maple syrup and all its sweet goodness.
This past weekend and next weekend, we celebrate maple syrup here in the North Country with an abundance of pancake breakfasts and tours of local sugarhouses.
It is a time of year that many look forward to for months on end. Not only is it a chance to get out and get some delicious syrup on a stack of warm pancakes, it's a chance to see friends and family, support local business and celebrate the pending season of spring.
The sap has been running fast through the millions of maple trees in our region the past few weeks, and maple producers are hard at work perfecting their craft.
Bottle upon bottle and jug upon jug will be filled with the sweet syrup and then packaged and ready for sale.
The North Country seems to be in the perfect place for maple syrup production. Placed just to the west of maple-famous Vermont, and just south of also maple-famous Quebec.
There's only a few states or provinces that produce maple syrup anywhere in the world, so consider ourselves lucky.
Maple trees do so well in our climate with four full seasons and perfect spring weather for producing tons of sap that is in turn boiled down into the beautiful amber syrup.
Those trees also look great in the fall when the leaves turn colors.
It's not cheap, but real maple syrup is such a class above those manufactured products you find in stores for a much lower price.
High fructose corn syrup doesn't stand a chance to the real thing.
If you grew up around here, you probably know all about real maple syrup and how its made, and you probably have attended more than a few pancake breakfasts.
But for newcomers, here's some interesting tidbits about maple syrup:
• Pure Maple syrup is only made in certain parts of North America and nowhere else in the world. New York is one of 19 states in the U.S. and 3 provinces in Canada where maple syrup is made.
• Maple syrup is produced in the spring, when the temperatures gets below freezing at night and above freezing during the day.
• It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup. The total solids in maple syrup are 66%.
• One gallon of maple syrup weighs 11 pounds.
• Nothing is added to the sap, only the water is evaporated away to make maple syrup.
• Once a tree is large enough to tap, it can be used year after year. Each tap can yield 10-12 gallons of sap during a season (about one quart of finished syrup).
In addition to being a great tasting treat, maple syrup is a strong economic engine driver.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New York Maple Producers manufactured 647,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2021, while the 2019 crop was valued at $27.65 million, with an estimated economic impact of around $124 million.
The value of the 2021 crop will be released this June.
With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down, hopefully more people will be willing to get out to a pancake breakfast or visit a local sugarhouse and take home a nice jug of syrup to keep the tradition of Maple Weekends flowing.