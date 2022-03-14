CHEERS to those who have donated for or otherwise raised awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine during the on-going Russian invasion there.
Already weary from two years of COVID-19 and other challenges at home, Americans have rallied around Ukraine and its people as their war against Russia has sent millions fleeing from their homes.
Along with keeping informed on the day-to-day updates on the conflict, an important part of making sure any global crisis doesn’t fade into the background of the news, many Americans have looked into donating to charities seeking to aid Ukrainian refugees and Ukranians still hunkering down in their homes.
Unfortunately, as with donations for practically any cause, there are those out there who would exploit people’s generosity and run scam operations posing as charities to steal people’s money.
How can you make sure your money is going to the right place and toward a legitimate charity operation?
For one, there’s the Better Business Bureau, which has a search bar on its website that lets anyone type in the name of a charity they’re looking to donate to and make sure everything checks out.
The Better Business Bureau, or BBB, is itself a highly-acclaimed group often cited as the gold standard of making sure charities and businesses are keeping things on the level and doing what they say they are.
Beyond that, an article by the AARP offers a few more tips before hitting that donate button.
1. Can the charity get to the impacted area? Not all relief organizations will be positioned to provide relief quickly, so check that a charity already has a presence in Ukraine.
2. Local drives to collect clothing and food to send overseas may not be practical, since the logistics of delivering and dispersing the goods will be challenging.
3. Is the charity experienced in emergency relief? Established disaster-relief charities are the best bet to help deliver aid promptly. New entrants may have difficulty, despite the best of intentions.
4. Considering a crowdfunding appeal? The safest route is to give to someone you know and trust. Keep in mind that some crowdfunding sites do minimal vetting. Also, review the platform’s policies on fees and the distribution of donations.
5. Does a charity make exaggerated claims, such as “100 percent will be spent on relief”? Since all charities have fundraising and administrative expenses, any organization claiming otherwise is potentially misleading people.
On that note of donating to “someone you know,” the Press-Republican has highlighted some local Ukraine support efforts over the past week.
The North Country Mission of Hope is collecting donations to support The Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate who operate convents in Western Ukraine to offer housing and support to orphans and refugees.
Search for “North Country Mission of Hope” in the Venmo finance app to donate funds there, or contact the Mission of Hope at 518-643-5572 for more details.
Reporter Cara Chapman also spoke with Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, who is working with Harrietstown Town Supervisor Jordanna Mallach to purchase supplies to send to Ukraine.
Mallach, who is stationed in Kosovo with the Vermont Army National Guard, is working with other soldiers to take donations and purchase supplies in bulk to be sent to Ukraine.
Each Wednesday morning, Davis will donate any money sent by others to her Venmo account, allowing Mallach and those she is working with to shop Thursday and send out the convoy of supplies Friday.
To contribute, Venmo Davis at @KiwanisKimberly or mail her a check at P.O. Box 1903, Plattsburgh, N.Y. 12901.
As with many things in life, keeping it local and working with people you know just adds that extra piece of mind.
