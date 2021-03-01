CHEERS to businesses that have shown remarkable flexibility and imagination in trudging through this historic pandemic.
So much has been spoken and written about this COVID-19 catastrophe that it's almost hard to remember what life was like before it.
We can recall a little over a year ago the first signs that something unimaginably bad was about to unfold when news media were warning that bad predictions were coming out of China. An unknown germ that had caught scientists by surprise seemed to be spreading uncontested and was destined to overwhelm the world.
Little could we have envisioned what we would soon be in for.
Science sprang into action with breathtaking speed and efficiency, but so did the virus. The latter took the breath away from more than half a million Americans.
And it wasn't just the deaths that so confounded and devastated us; it was the impact on every phase of our lives, including the economy.
If businesses were going to survive – not thrive, but survive – they were going to have to lower their standards for success and raise their standards for safety for themselves and their customers.
Restaurants began delivering their food to curbsides so customers wouldn't have to come in and either catch or spread the virus. Eateries were restricted as to the number of diners they could have inside so germs were insulated.
Stores enforced directions for their patrons to follow so customers were kept at a safe – presumably – distance from one another. Checkout lines were longer because shoppers were spaced 6 feet apart.
Masks were musts in businesses to keep germs from the mouth and nose where they belonged.
Banks closed their lobbies and limited transactions to drive-up windows alone. That made for long lines and frustrating waits, but it also helped keep the virus from exploding completely out of control.
Inter-personal annoyances accelerated, as responsible mask-wearers were forced to abide fellow customers who either refused to wear masks altogether or grudgingly wore ineffectual ones below the nose so germs still had free rein.
Those who thoughtlessly ignored the mask mandates either had no idea how they were scorned or didn't care.
Fortunately, almost all merchants have signed on to the mask mandates, and you rarely see anyone around here in public without that essential coverage. Wearers are not only protecting themselves, but everybody with whom they have any contact. It is now a sign of fundamental humanity, and anyone who disdains the practice would most assuredly be deeply disdained themselves.
So now vaccinations are spreading faster than the disease, giving us all hope that one day COVID-19 will be under control and perhaps even wiped out.
Meanwhile, thanks so much to the businesses, the agencies and the people who did their level best to survive under rigid guidelines and restrictions and will continue to as the epidemic winds down. One day this will be a horrible memory and one of humankind's worst nightmare eras.
If so many businesses had failed to act responsibly, it would have been even worse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.