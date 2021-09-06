CHEERS to Labor Day and our annual celebration of our nation's amazing workforce.
But also, JEERS to the labor shortage that has been plaguing us throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the pandemic first hit in early 2020, many businesses were dramatically impacted by government shutdowns designed to stem the spread of the virus.
Many places closed and were forced to operate remotely, and with that, people were laid off or furloughed in droves.
Restaurants and bars could not seat people and had to rely on curbside takeout service, movie theatres closed, gyms closed, hair salons closed, malls even closed.
Government was forced to go remote, closing meetings to the public and depending on virtual feeds and online business transactions.
Schools went remote, which meant kids had to stay home and that some parents had to stop working to stay at home, too.
All of this led to lost jobs.
The government responded by giving people stimulus checks and adding $600 per week onto unemployment benefits.
The aim was to keep the economy flowing by giving the unemployed the means to continue paying their bills while keeping them home and away from other people, which was the best way to battle the virus spread.
We all saw the major jump in home deliveries as people ordered items online, from groceries, to clothes to car parts.
As the pandemic waned, we saw many businesses reopen only to find they couldn't get enough workers to operate fully.
The $600 weekly unemployment benefit was cut to $300 and many viewed that as still enough of an incentive to keep workers on the sidelines.
As a result, we've seen many restaurants in our area limit the days and hours they are able to be open. The situation has gotten worse as "now hiring" signs seem to be popping up in all sectors of our economy.
It is debatable as to whether the extra $300 in unemployment benefits is the main culprit for the worker shortage, but no doubt it plays a role.
Other factors include low wages, long hours and lack of benefits.
Businesses have responded by offering slightly increased wages, but it does not seem to be enough to curtail the worker shortage in many cases.
To solve the problem, employers need to increase wages to the point where people can actually live without fear of not being able to pay their bills, and government needs to consider ending the extra unemployment benefits, which has already occurred in six states.
More people working means restaurants and stores and such can reopen full-time, which means more commerce will be generated.
According to the federal Bureau of Labor, there were 9.5 million Americans who were unemployed and looking for work in June.
At the same time there were 9.2 million job openings.
The numbers mesh. We just need to take the necessary steps to get people back to work to fill the labor shortage.
Today, Labor Day, is a good day to start.
