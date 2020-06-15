CHEERS to everyone who helped organize the drive-in movies at the Clinton County Fairgrounds this past weekend.
Fun can seem in short supply this year, but in Night Editor Ben Rowe’s opinion, the gathering Saturday night in front of the big movie screens was one of the most fun events the North Country had seen in months.
Laughter could be heard from one end of the field to the other as families pulled out all sorts of wacky supplies from blankets to pillows and camping chairs to get set up to enjoy the show.
But beyond the fun of getting their own vehicles ready, families also laughed, smiled and talked about what the people in the next car over were doing.
And that seemed like the most important part of the night: coming together. That in a year of isolation, where neighbors had to connect through screens like never before, people could finally see each other again.
In that sense, driving past the ticket booth felt like driving into another world: one where the traditional events of spring, that bring people out of their homes to celebrate the end of winter, had not been canceled by a pandemic.
Fair Manager Mike Perrotte and his helpers did a great job in quick fashion of setting up the venue, which is perfect for the fair grounds. Hopefully, the movies can continue.
Sadly, the reality is that COVID-19 is still lurking in many places around the country and needs to be defended against even as our local counties move up the steps toward reopening.
But looking around Saturday night, the social distancing on display was something to be proud of.
Volunteers kept vehicles parked a good length apart, rather than parking-lot tight.
And though it might have been the first time some friends and neighbors had been together in-person in weeks, our editor didn’t see any cases of big groups of people crowding around each other.
That’s something to be proud of. Social distancing is not easy, especially at fun summertime events where it’s just natural to want to run up and hug an old friend or sit in a lawn chair next to each other and catch up.
But we’ve done it and succeeded in being safe for months now. We’ve come up with fun and creative ways to make new memories for 2020 and for that we’ve been rewarded with economic reopenings and wonderfully low COVID-19 case numbers.
In that sense, the gatherings in front of the silver screen felt like a celebration for our hard work and a reminder that, as the song goes, “we'll always be together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.