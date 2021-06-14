CHEERS to grandparents and the heroic work they've done during the pandemic to help their families navigate difficult circumstances.
It is not unusual to spread the love for grandparents as they have shown us time and time again just how wonderful they can be on so many fronts.
But the COVID-19 pandemic really brought out the best of many grandparents.
When the pandemic hit last year in March, schools closed and were forced to resort to remote learning via virtual applications. While many parents were also kept home due to their workplace being shuttered, many who were deemed essential were not given that option.
That meant that many parents had to find ways to make sure their children were doing what they were supposed to for school, and properly supervised during the normal school hours while they were away at work.
Hiring "babysitters" was simply out of the question for many as costs were prohibitive.
Enter grandparents.
There have been so many grandmas and grandpas that have stepped up and taken on the responsibility of care-giver for their grandkids during the day as mom and dad work to make ends meet.
What better "babysitter" to have than an immediate family member to make sure that kids were cared for with love and affection each day.
And the kids love it. They would much rather have grandma or grandpa watching them instead of a stranger.
For most grandparents, the task of helping take care of their grandchildren during the pandemic was as no-brainer, and an opportunity they relished.
No doubt, that while the pandemic has caused many stressful moments these past 15 months, many families have used the time to become closer and better understand each other. That is one of the few blessings that we have seen from the pandemic.
Grandparent's role in helping out didn't end with remote learning. When school resumed, so many grandparents wound up as pseudo-chauffeurs if you will, carting their beloved grandchildren to school and then picking them up at the end of the day.
For many in our region, grandparents have been a key part of families working their way through the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are thankful for that blessing.
While theirs is a labor of love, it still deserves some recognition and we are all too happy to provide it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.