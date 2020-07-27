CHEERS to Major League Baseball for being the first of the so-called big-four professional sports to get back on television.
The first game was Thursday night, and a beauty – the Yankees against the World Series champion Washington Nationals.
Actually, the regular Professional Golf Association tour and NASCAR were the first to return to the airwaves, but baseball was the first of the big team sports.
Women's professional basketball started Saturday, the men get into action this week, and football is still firming up its plans.
The National Hockey League resumes play Aug.1 in Toronto and Edmonton, Canada.
Basketball is having team workouts in what they’re calling “the bubble” in Orlando – the players quarantined from almost everybody, including their families – in anticipation of conducting a shortened season beginning July 30. It’s actually the culmination of a season that was interrupted by the coronavirus in late winter.
All sports, including golf, will be conducted in an eerie kind of setting – no fans, little noise. Empty arenas and stadiums.
But fans will take anything at this point. Horse racing is another sport being conducted without fans.
Saratoga, Northeastern New York’s biggest annual sports attraction, is holding races without live spectators. In fact, they’ve covered over the outside periphery of the track to try to dissuade people from gathering to try to peek in at the festivities.
Of course, the gambling is still being conducted online, so money is changing hands almost as always, and that is horse racing’s real goal.
And baseball may actually be forced to enact some improvements to the game.
When you think of baseball players, spitting will come to mind before too long. Since the sport was first played back in the 19th century, one of the legendary and uninterrupted traditions has been spitting.
It’s outdoors, so there has never been any kind of prohibition against the unappealing habit. For example, basketball, on the other hand, is played indoors, and so the allegedly irresistible urge to spit has been resisted.
But baseball players have always felt they must spit to fulfill their legacy in the game. Until now.
Spitting has been banned because of the possibility of spreading COVID-19. Pitchers can’t even lick their fingers, another of baseball’s iconic gestures.
Players can’t shake hands, high five or embrace each other after key plays, such as home runs.
Some teams are creating fake crowd noise during the games. Some have cardboard cutouts of fans purchased to rest on some of the seats throughout the stadium to give a vague appearance of customary attendance.
Back in the 1920s, with the advent of radio, team owners at first resisted broadcasts of games, fearing they would inhibit attendance, which was paying the bills back then. Would some fans stay home and listen to the games on radio rather than paying their way in?
Instead, broadcasts spread the addiction to games, which turned out to be a huge boost for the sport.
Now, broadcasts are all fans have.
And fans are thrilled to have at least that access. We’ve missed our sports. We welcome them back and will probably root harder than ever.
Play ball!
