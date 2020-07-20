JEERS to those who decide to politicize everything no matter the topic.
It’s really disappointing how everything is politicized nowadays.
Since 2020 is a big election year and there’s also so many other events going on in the world, such as various social justice movements and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to understand how politics can be linked to many discussions.
But sometimes, politics and various opinions need to be separated from certain scenarios.
A recent story written by Sports Editor Joey LaFranca that previewed the 43rd annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta was posted on the Press-Republican’s Facebook page last week, and a comment chain on the post with the story link that developed was extremely disappointing and somewhat hard to understand how it even started.
The comments on the story resulted in name-calling and people referring to each other as liberals and conservatives in derogatory ways.
There were arguments about protests and COVID-19 with vulgar language.
In an odd twist, the Boston Tea Party was even mentioned, which was the closest any comments actually came to sailing since that event also involved boats and water.
It was truly disappointing how a story about sailing turned into a sounding board for negativity and hate.
We need to bring a stop to the divide in our society and figure out a way to come together. This is just a small example of a much larger problem.
Yes, there are many dilemmas in our world today that have a great impact on the way we live.
But we can't let negativity in the world be the only presence felt by us all.
Especially in these times, we need to embrace every positive moment we can.
The sailing preview was a perfect example.
There was no reason for any amount of negativity to surround the topic.
It was a story about a regatta.
There was commentary on some of the contenders for the race, what the weather predictions were and how event organizers were thankful for the opportunity to hold the event.
There was nothing but positivity surrounding the piece.
But somehow, things turned negative on social media.
If you want to talk politics or anything else that's going on in the world that may not be the most positive of nature, there's a platform to do so.
But don't pollute a positive platform with negativity and hate.
And don't excuse hateful speech with the claim of freedom of speech.
There's no excuse for hate.
At the end of the day, we all want to have a voice and make ourselves heard, but our words need to be constructive and guided in the right direction.
We all have our own opinions, and some of us agree on certain issues more than others.
And, that's OK.
But we need to come together to a certain extent and not continue to let differences of opinions lead us down an ugly path we may never be able to return from.
Enough is enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.