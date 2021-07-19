CHEERS to water rescue crews at all levels of first responder departments.
Last Wednesday, three kayakers were rescued near Valcour Island Wednesday afternoon after one kayaker’s boat was filling with water, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
A Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol vessel was already in the area during a routine patrol and was able to locate the kayakers within a minute or two from the call, Sgt. Christopher Holland said.
The kayakers were brought on board and were taken safely to the AuSable Point campground.
Of course, not every water rescue operation ends with such a happy ending.
On any day of the year, in any conditions, a fun day on the water can turn tragic.
A search of the term “boat rescue” on the Press-Republican website turns up headlines of dire situations:
• Water rescue plucks child, man from waves
• Ice fishermen brought to safety after hours stranded on Lake Champlain
• 2 sailboats victims of severe storm on Lake Champlain
• Fatal-boating accident victims identified
• Man pulled from Lake Champlain in critical condition
Of course, as with hiking tall mountains, such situations can often be avoided with proper preparation and safety equipment.
But nature is nature and things can still go wrong. A hiker can make one wrong step and sprain an ankle. One unexpected wind gust can unsettle a boat.
And as the weather warms each spring and more people head outside, there comes a certain dread that there are bound to be more of those emergencies to respond to.
When the police scanner crackles in the Press-Republican office during the summer months, there’s always a certain dread that an emergency on the lake will be called in.
And, unlike hikers waiting for rescue on a mountain, the clock is often ticking much faster to respond to someone treading water.
We can’t begin to imagine the stress of water rescue crews jumping into action when the call comes in.
So a big sigh of relief comes when the scanner reports that the rescue crews have done their job and the person in distress is safely back on land.
We’re blessed in the North Country to have beautiful bodies of water right nearby to make good memories on. And a day on the water should be a relaxing one.
So knowing that there are trained professionals available when those unexpected emergencies happen gives us an absolutely priceless peace of mind to go out on the water and have fun.
That being said, again: be prepared. Wear life jackets, check water conditions and take any other safety measures you can think of to give first responders some peace of mind too.
