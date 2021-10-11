JEERS to COVID-19 for all the misery it has created in the dining industry.
Restaurants have been hit extremely hard by the pandemic over the past 18 months and it doesn't appear to be getting much better any time soon.
Early on in this state, restaurants were closed to indoor dining and had to rely on curbside take out. Eventually, indoor dining, and drinking at bars, was allowed, but with some bizarre rules.
We all remember then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's famous edict that you had to order food if drinking at a bar.
Since then, restaurants have been able to feature indoor seating as well as outdoor dining, but it has not solved all the issues. The restaurant industry, like so many others, has suffered in terms of staffing levels, because of the pandemic.
Many restaurants are so short staff, that they can only be open three or four days a week. That stinks for the restaurant's bottom line, and the consumer's choices.
For those wait staff that are still working in the industry, they are working their tails off trying to do the jobs of two or three or more people.
Hopefully, customers will recognize this and exercise patience when dining out, and be generous in their gratuities.
In turn, wait staff would do well to take extra measures to stay calm and affable towards customers. We know you are overworked and stressed, but so are we, and when we go out to spend money on a meal, we want to relax and enjoy ourselves and not have to deal with a surly waiter or waitress.
In other words, lets all work together and keep each other in mind when dining out, and aim to have fun.
CHEERS to the Town of Schuyler Falls for establishing a JCEO outreach center at its town offices.
Joint Council for Economic Opportunity outreach centers offer a range of services, from assistance in applying to programs like HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program), the Christmas Bureau, the Weatherization Assistance Program and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), to providing referrals to other agencies.
JCEO also puts together Thanksgiving baskets, offers summer camp scholarships and back-to-school supplies, and provides fresh produce and dry goods through a food pantry.
With many elderly and lower-income people living in the town, such a program is ideal for Schuyler Falls.
The town had been thinking about opening a center for the past 15 years, and finally, with the help of Supervisor Kevin Randall and Deputy Supervisor Sherm Hamel, it is a reality.
The outreach center is conveniently located in the town offices on Mason Street.
"People can come right in, in a door that goes directly to her (program director). She’s got her own desk and computer and everything right in there and we’ve put in a refrigerator and a freezer and a place for dry goods.
"We’re ready for business.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused so many people to struggle the past 18 months and programs such as the JCEO Outreach Center will go a long way toward helping people cope.
People can call the town hall at 518-563-1129 to get connected to the staffer running the center, and hopefully it will prove to provide a boost for many in these difficult times.
