CHEERS TO Winterfest and may it return some day somewhere.
Winterfest began in 2007 at the American Legion Post 1619 in West Plattsburgh. It was a three-day celebration of everything winter.
The idea was to break up the monotony of winter and give people a chance to get outside and have some fun instead of being cooped up indoors all winter.
The event featured many great attractions. There was a sledding hill, an ice skating rink on the pond below the Legion hall, a separate ice sheet for curling, hay rides, snow softball, a kids obstacle course and more activities.
Beautiful ice sculptures and paintings in the snow were also a nice part of the event.
The Friday night schedule usually featured a bonfire, and a massive fireworks show put on by local fireworks expert Dr. Joe Clauss.
Inside, there were raffles, auctions and some pretty neat Winterfest swag for sale.
There was also the famous $1 menu, featuring hot dogs, Michigans, hamburgers, fries, chili and other goodies all for just a buck each.
Coffee and hot chocolate was always free.
Hundreds of people attended each year and the proceeds went to help local veterans. A great event for a great cause.
With each passing year, Winterfest seemed to get more and more popular, especially the curling portion. Initially, volunteers at the Legion filled old teapots with cement to use as curling rocks, and they worked surprisingly well.
Eventually, enough money was raised to buy actual curling stones, handcrafted in Wisconsin for use in the tournament.
Dozens of teams would sign up for the curling tournament and the pond was a scene of activity throughout the weekend.
But organizing and hosting such a big event can be challenging and time-consuming. Some organizers moved away and others are getting older.
In 2020, right before COVID, Winterfest had to be pushed back two weeks from its usual first weekend in February date, due to mild weather.
Then last year, it was, of course, canceled altogether due to the pandemic.
Organizers had hoped to bring Winterfest back this year, but the pandemic, including its impact on the amount of volunteers that could be available, was in the way once again.
Legion officials, who are concerned that the event was becoming a bit too much of a bar party, are still thinking about maybe having a scaled-down version in February that may only feature curling, but nothing is for sure yet.
With any luck, Winterfest will rise once again in some form. It doesn't even have to be at Post 1619. This could be an opportunity for another venue to pick up the torch and create a brand new winter event.
Let's hope so, because we here in the North Country are used to winter, and celebrating it with some good family fun outside is usually the cure for the mid-winter blues.
