CHEERS to retired Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza and all local health departments.
After nearly two decades with the department, Kanoza bid farewell as the year came to a close.
And what a year it was as Clinton County and the world at large battled through the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though his career saw Kanoza and the Health Department dealing with everything from health codes to anthrax scares, it was COVID-19 that was still heavy on Kanoza’s mind as he held his exit interview with Press-Republican reporter Cara Chapman.
“This (the pandemic) is a thousand times bigger than anything we could have prepared for,” he observed.
Yet, despite that immense challenge, the health departments of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties have stepped up to wrestle the pandemic every step of the way.
And those steps have taken the North Country from near-total lockdown in the spring of 2020, to the hopeful optimism of summer 2021 and back to the cold uncertainty of this winter.
And through all those highs and lows, the staffs of the health departments have had the unenviable task of having to enforce the guidelines intended to keep the public safe.
Of course, they’ve always had that task. Whether enforcing health codes on restaurants or reminding the public to get their regular flu shots every year, health departments are in the business of trying to get us all to do what we should to stay safe and healthy.
And, as any parent who tries to convince their kids to brush their teeth and go to bed knows, telling people what to do, even in their best interest, can be quite a challenge.
Certainly, no one at our local health departments wants to hurt local businesses, keep families apart at the holidays or make us have to remember our face masks wherever we go.
But we’re lucky to have a group of people that we can look to who can say: “Hey, here’s what you do to stay safe and keep the people around you safe.”
That’s literally their job, to devote their lives and their work time to keeping our communities safer for everyone.
Public Health has become an especially thankless task over these past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic has dragged on and worn on peoples’ patience.
Kanoza acknowledged that in his final interview and we’re sure the staffs of all the area health departments are just as tired of all this as the rest of us.
But as they work to keep us — our families, our friends, our children and our grandparents — as safe and healthy as possible, we want to make sure they know that they have our gratitude.
It’s never easy being the rule enforcer but, boy, is it important.
So, we give our deep appreciation to the staffs of the local health departments.
We wish Mr. Kanoza a restful and well-deserved retirement.
And we hope the families of the North Country stay safe this year.
