JEERS to people who commit mystifying undignified acts in commercial parking lots without a hint of conscience.
Anyone sitting in a particular grocery-store parking in Plattsburgh for a few minutes one day recently would probably have been surprised and even angered at some of the thoughtless behaviors of a few of the customers.
First, there was the woman who exited the store with a shopping cart full of groceries. She was wearing her mask and was intelligently using a wipe in each hand to push the cart, potentially staving off germs that could have inflicted who-knows-what damage to her health.
When she got to her car, she took her hands off the shopping-cart handle, releasing the two wipes into the breeze while she opened her trunk. The small sheets that had done their job in protecting her from disease sailed around the lot for a minute or two before settling in two spots on the pavement, where they stayed while she got into her car and drove away.
It seems doubtful that stores have staff members going out and sweeping up their parking lots after hours, and, if that's the case, those wipes may have a long and perhaps even semi-permanent home where they landed.
What a paradox to realize that some people are aware enough of health concerns to use a couple of wipes to push a shopping cart around but ignorant enough of cleanliness and common courtesy to, when done, launch those wipes to land where they may.
Next, a young woman drove into the most coveted spot in the entire lot – reserved for the handicapped, of course. There was no indication, anywhere on her car, that she was disabled.
Nor did she betray any unfortunate handicap by her own movements. She got out of her car and literally jogged into the store. She came out minutes later carrying a 12-pack of Pepsi, whereupon she leaped back into her car with admirable agility and headed out of the lot.
We consider the fact that some people who need handicapped access don't necessarily show it by their actions. But, when a very young, athletic driver needs priority parking, the least she should do is get an official handicap marker to mollify suspicious onlookers.
And then there was the usual: someone sitting in a passenger seat of a car, smoking, while awaiting the return of the driver, who was doing the shopping.
She had rolled her window down to avoid being overwhelmed by the smoke in that confined space. As expected, she finished her cigarette and tossed it unapologetically out onto the ground.
With any luck, if the store does send anyone out to retrieve the wipes, the cigarette butt will be spotted and similarly collected. But we doubt it.
Here's our advice to anyone who may be obliged to drive someone to a store and wait in the car until the person returns: Bring a book with you. Just sitting there looking out the window can be depressing.
