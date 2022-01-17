CHEERS to the efforts of the Plattsburgh City Fire and Police departments for rescuing a pair of dogs that had fallen through the ice on Lake Champlain this week.
The departments were called out for the rescue at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday and in the water in a paddle within five minutes of getting the call.
The dogs, who were hypothermic, were taken to a local veterinarian’s office for treatment and are expected to make a full recovery, a Facebook post by the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 union said.
We praise the emergency responders who themselves headed out onto the frigid water and made sure the story had a happy ending.
But in recounting the rescue, Plattsburgh Fire Capt. Mike Bonner said it also served as an important reminder of the dangers of thin ice for both canines and humans.
“Cumberland Bay, at least, because it’s such a big bay and really hasn’t been making any ice until fairly recently, it’s still not safe to recreate on quite yet,” Bonner said.
“Dogwalkers should keep their dogs on a leash because they like to wander out a little bit farther and everyone else that is recreating on the lake, you need a real good ice report before you really tackle your recreation for the day.”
Of course, a frozen lake dotted with ice fishing shanties is an iconic sight of our region, and we’re lucky to have the chance to enjoy and marvel at the wonders of our chilly homeland.
But frigid waters are no joke and, despite how solid it might look, the thickness of ice can be a tricky thing to judge by the naked eye.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation advises that four inches of solid ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot. However, ice thickness can vary on water bodies, even within the same one.
Anglers should be particularly wary of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice buildup.
The presence of snowmobile tracks or footprints on the ice should not be taken as evidence of safe ice conditions. Individuals are strongly encouraged to check ice conditions and avoid situations that appear to present even a remote risk.
Testing the thickness of ice can easily be done with an auger or ice spud at various spots.
Inevitably, stories will crop up of people either stranded out on the ice or, more frighteningly, having fallen through.
With a few simple steps, you can enjoy a day on the ice without ending up in the headlines.
