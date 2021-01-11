CHEERS to election staffers at all levels of government.
Voting can feel like magic sometimes, and in many ways it is.
Fill in the little dot on your ballot and suddenly you’ve changed history.
But, of course, it’s not magic. It’s people, working hard and staying organized in a way that would terrify most of us.
Having the chance in mid-October to go behind the scenes at the Clinton County Board of Elections office, Press-Republican staffers saw oceans of absentee ballots stacked atop two tables at least 15 feet long each.
Anyone walking in the room would say that it looked like a monumental task to sort and examine those.
And that’s not even considering the pressure of the job.
There is no room for mistakes. And talking to the men and women inside those offices, they are well aware of that.
Our election system depends on people trusting that when they say they voted for Candidate B, that their vote will go toward Candidate B.
But there are dozens of steps and chances for error for that to happen.
Think, for example, that voters are told to fill in the little bubble on their ballots completely: Yet some will still likely mark it with a faint X or check mark.
That’s a very straight-forward example. Less straight-forward are all the laws and regulations around voter registration and vote verification that election staffers have to follow.
It’s certainly not a job that we think anyone would be glad to wake up one morning and be told that they had to do.
So bravo to the folks who do, understanding that any mistake — any number out of place or envelope accidentally set to the side could be disastrous.
Not only could such an error become a major news scandal, but more than that, it would erode public trust by voters that this peaceful method of choosing our government officials works.
But, of course, mistakes do happen. There is no such thing as “perfect.” And rarely does a day go by where anyone reading this doesn’t misplace a pen or spill their coffee or misdial a phone number.
And so, too, do mistakes happen in our elections. According to a Nov. 19 article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “election workers in three (Georgia) counties discovered a total of more than 3,300 new votes stored on memory cards that hadn’t been loaded into election computers.”
A horrendous mistake for those voters, to be sure. Horribly unacceptable, some might say. And we agree that such gaps in voting are stains on our democracy.
But, again, we think back to those stacks of ballots in a Clinton County office room. We think back to errors we might make in our own jobs, fortunately with far less consequence on our political system.
Thinking of that, we once again give thanks to the people willing to step up, put their honor on the line, and do the hard work that lets voting be such a simple process for the rest of us.
