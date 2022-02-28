CHEERS to the world press for risking their lives to cover the shocking events unfolding in Ukraine.
Since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine last week, we have seen images from the now war-torn country regularly on many broadcast news stations.
The scenes are graphic and heart-breaking as innocent people have been forced to hide underground or flee for their lives as the Russians advance.
They are also in real time, bringing history right into our living rooms, offices and now on our phones.
Throughout history, wars have been covered by news organizations and historians, but not up until the 20th Century did we see them on video or live.
World War II brought us footage of battle scenes a few weeks after the fact, as well as plenty of photographs. Same with Korea, but the Vietnam War changed everything.
By the height of the Vietnam War in the late 1960s, television news crews were delivering stories almost immediately, bringing an unprecedented view of war for most Americans.
The television news coverage was said to have swayed Americans against the war and ultimately led the U.S. to pull out of the conflict.
We then saw live coverage of war during the first Gulf War in Iraq in early 1991. CNN covered the battles live with screen shots of missiles being launched and tracer bullets brightening up the skies of Baghdad.
Coverage of wars is obviously important as people want to and have a right to know if human beings are killing each other in one part of the world or another.
As we saw in Vietnam, live coverage can be pivotal in the outcome of a conflict. Imagine if CNN had been around when Hitler and Germany invaded Poland in 1939 or during the rise of the Nazis earlier that decade.
Live coverage of Hitler's conquests might not have stopped him, but at least the world would have known sooner what a madman he was and could have prepared better.
Covering wars, as important as it is, can be deadly. We have seen many embedded journalists get seriously wounded or die in covering the front lines over the years.
Now, in Ukraine, we see journalists don flak jackets and helmets and take cover behind sand bags as they do their best to describe the action around them.
Of course, the smartphone revolution has also allowed the civilians on the ground to share what they're seeing directly with the world.
That can be a powerful tool as well, capturing the unfiltered bravery and anguish of the innocents caught in the war's path.
But, as we've had to confront often in this Internet age, that can also be an unfortunate tool of misinformation as well.
Both sides could easily take a few seconds of "footage," slap a false caption on it and accuse the other side of war crimes or other atrocities.
So to have journalists from dozens of news outlets on the ground and talking to the generals, politicians and civilians with their job to present the information as directly and clearly as possible is still a priceless resource in as chaotic of situations as these.
It may seem like a glamourous job, but it isn't. These men and women are literally risking their lives to bring us all the story.
For that, we owe a great sense of gratitude, we wish them all safety, and we wish the world peace.
