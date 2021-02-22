CHEERS to the Washington, D.C., press corps And we say this far more out of encouragement than out of congratulations.
What we are encouraging is that the national media treat President Joseph R. Biden, in office for barely two weeks, with the same goal of penetrating to get at the truth that they did in dealing with his predecessor, the ever-combative Donald J. Trump.
The media, except the far-right conservative wing, were always at war with Trump. So far, this has not been the case with how the media have engaged with Biden.
It's been less than three months since Biden was acknowledged as the winner of his November election over Trump.
In that time, we have yet to see Biden face stern interrogators in the press, the way Trump did in every public appearance since the beginning of his term of office in 2017.
Last Tuesday night, Biden starred in a "town hall" in Milwaukee, Wisc., hosted by Anderson Cooper of CNN, a reputed liberal reporter of news.
During that town hall, Biden was told, he would be asked questions from an audience consisting of Democrats, Republicans and independents. Unless we missed something, only Democrats and independents actually read questions to him. And none were at all antagonistic.
Biden was allowed to ramble on uninterrupted, at least four times apologizing to Cooper for “going on this way.”
Overall, the occasion was congenial, polite and only modestly revealing of how Biden plans to confront serious problems at his doorstep, including the pandemic, global warming, minimum wage, the economy and job losses anticipated from fossil-fuel energy crackdowns.
Let's be realistic: Biden is a nice man; Trump, not so much.
Typically, Trump reacts to criticism with outrage and insult.
Upon hearing his personal censure by Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell last week accusing the former president of being unequivocally at fault for the assault on the Capitol Jan. 6, Trump called him a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack.”
“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” he said, charging him with “lack of political insight, wisdom, skill and personality.”
Biden is trying to be a unifying force for America; Trump never was. And partially because of that, Trump was always at odds with the national press.
Trump and his allies insisted he was treated unfairly by the press from the outset. The press countered that his own lies and uncivil behavior had to be reported.
Now we await the Biden/press relationship to see whether it can serve Americans and their needs.
So far, the press has been more than cordial. But we have to see a few open news conferences to get a reading.
We hope Biden is as transparent and honest as he promises and that openness – not hostility – will reign.
But we also hope the media do their jobs with the same vigor they applied to Trump.
