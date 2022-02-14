CHEERS today, and every other day, for that matter, to love.
Love not only makes the world go ‘round, it makes all of us humans go ‘round, as well.
Whereas the rest of the animal kingdom was graced with instinct, we humans were blessed with something better: the most welcoming, ingratiating and rewarding gift of all – love.
Love gets us through all the trials we confront every day, every year, every millennium.
It’s the subject of our most pleasant memories and the most avidly hoped-for occurrences in our futures.
Love is the inspiration for our most delightful entertainment. Stories, books, movies and songs revolve, age to age, around our attraction to one another and the grandest experiences in our lives and feelings in our systems.
Love is at the heart of epic novels that will live forever. Our most cherished products of Hollywood were written, acted and produced because of our universal devotion to it. Tunes that will never die owe as much to the subject of love as to the melodies that were created around it.
For the past two years, we have been clawing our way through one of the most deadly pandemics of modern times. Love has led the fight.
We are fortunate enough to have scientists who care enough about us all to dedicate themselves to finding remedies in the form of cures and vaccines.
Medical personnel have traded in their home and family lives to usher victims of the disease to a pathway to health again.
Not all of us have survived, but it was not for a lack of love on the part of those who have given all they had to try to overcome the lethal consequences of the virus.
Lives everywhere have been changed, mostly for the worse, because of COVID, but our collective love for one another has kept us striving for an answer that will deliver us all to comfort.
Politically, Americans have seen such divisions among us that we wonder whether we will ever again hold each others’ hands. But, deep down, we know we will.
Our future as brothers and sisters remains bright and promising in spite of ugly differences that we know are only temporal.
So let us take a breath today and acknowledge on Valentine’s Day that our love for each other, individually and collectively, is in fact what moves us.
For, far deeper than fear, distrust, envy and resentment is the love we celebrate today.
Act on this realization. Tell the people who surround you what they mean to you. Don’t just take it for granted that they know and let it go at that. Don’t just love; communicate it.
That is what has drawn us to celebrate in St. Valentine's example. Love is the cement that keeps us bound to one another. Let us all enjoy it. Today, the rest of the year and the rest of our lives.
