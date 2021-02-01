CHEERS to North Country educators as many of them head back to school for in-person learning this week.
Teaching during the coronavirus this past year undoubtedly has been the toughest challenge educators in our region and across the nation have ever faced.
The pandemic forced the closure of schools in mid-March last year until the end of the school year, forcing learning to be done virtually, largely through Zoom and other electronic platforms.
Teachers at all levels rose to the challenge and presented innovative ways to engage students, and move their education along as positively as possible.
But by the end of the 2019-2020 school year, the novelty of virtual learning was wearing off, and students, parents and teachers longed to be back in the classrooms.
In addition to the challenge of learning remotely, students were faced with the loss of so many other aspects that school provides. There was no sports, no clubs, no band, no trips and no socializing, putting a strain on everyone's mental health.
Over the summer, administrators did their best to devise plans that would allow for the most effective learning whether it be remote, in-person or a hybrid model.
With coronavirus numbers in our region relatively low at the time, there was great hope that in-person learning could happen again when school started in the fall.
Most schools were able to start with a hybrid model and it seemed to work well.
With strict guidelines and protocols in place, schools were able to keep the spread of COVID-19 down through most of the fall, proving that a controlled environment may be better than leaving kids at home to learn.
Fall sports were even able to be held on a somewhat limited basis, but they happened.
As the fall progressed, however, and we entered the holiday season, we saw our numbers of positive cases increase alarmingly, just like everywhere else in the nation.
This forced schools to go back to remote learning in most cases.
The switch was hard not only on teachers and staff, but on families, many of who had difficulty finding day care and juggling their own jobs.
Thank goodness that COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out in mid-December, giving everyone hope that a corner could be turned and life, including school, could some day soon go back to normal.
In the meantime, teachers continued to explore ways to provide effecting learning and stayed dedicated to their students and families.
Many schools in the North Country will resume in-person learning of some kind this week as educators try to salvage the school year.
The state just cleared the way to have winter sports, and plans are in the works to come up with some kind of abbreviated season.
Some believe that the past year or so has been a lost year in terms of education for our kids, and in many ways it is. But the efforts and dedication of most area teachers have shown that the future of our children is in good hands and brighter things lay ahead.
Here's to hoping school can finish out the year as normally as possible and that our students are able to take away many positives in what has otherwise been a very negative situation.
