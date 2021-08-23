CHEERS to efforts by local officials to renovate the City Beach property.
Planning firm Saratoga Associates recently presented city councilors with a $75 million plan for the waterfront space.
The firm even went so far as to ambitiously claim that the plan could transform the property into a destination comparable to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center — or SPAC — which regularly draws big crowds to see big-name talents perform.
No one would argue that that’s not a wonderful goal to strive for. To imagine people from around the North Country and beyond anxiously waiting to see who was going to be performing at the "Plattsburgh Performing Arts Center" that summer.
Meeting up with friends, they might then plan a dinner and a walk around downtown before heading over to find a good spot in the parking lot before the show started.
But, of course, the City Beach has seen its share of ambitious daydreams.
In 1968, City of Plattsburgh Recreation Director Peter Blumette and Urban Renewal Director John Brancato took a Press-Republican reporter on an “imagined tour” of the future City Beach property.
As the article reads: “There it was, in their minds, taking in the entire tract along the Lake Champlain shoreline from the Scomotion Creek bridge to Cumberland Corners and on to the state campsite.
Plattsburgh’s long-awaited winter carnival was going to be a reality at the beach complex, they predicted.
In their imagined tour, they strolled past the pond, amusement park and miniature golf course.
A toboggan run arched down the back side of the pond-side shell.
And there was still more to come, they said.”
But at the same time the pair were musing on the future, the Adirondack Northway was nearing completion.
That roadway was a sucker punch to big City Beach plans, rerouting Canadians and other travelers away from once popular destinations.
Then, of course, there was the Crete Center, built on the wish of the late Crete brothers to leave behind a major recreation center for the area.
But, as we’ve written before, the Crete was an imperfect destination. It seated only about 2,500 people —not enough for most events.
For example, in the early days, Johnny Cash came to Plattsburgh for a concert and had to perform twice, since ticket prices to fill the place would have been far too expensive for North Country audiences for only one show.
As the center evolved, it became clear it was better suited to such events as home shows and expositions than musical entertainment.
But few people are hitting the town for a drink before heading over to the boating convention.
So, again, ambition is wonderful, and we applaud the enthusiasm of the Saratoga Associate engineers to finally realize the potential of the City Beach property.
But that ambition has to be paired with careful planning to make sure whatever is built is made to last.
For now, though, we’ll take a moment to do our own “imagined tour” of the future Plattsburgh Performing Arts Center.
Though, we also hope someone can come up with a better abbreviation than we did with PPAC.
