CHEERS to the new Veterans Center in the region.
A community access point, housed in Clinton Community College’s Stafford Center, was formally dedicated last Thursday morning.
It will be an offshoot of the South Burlington Vet Center.
The North Country Veterans Association has been serving the area's vets for years, and this new site will offer further services for veterans.
More help for veterans is always needed and welcomed.
Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Bob Stock, a Vietnam War vet, and CCC President Dr. John Kowal worked together on establishing the new center.
The mission is ideal for CCC, which prides itself on providing community services, and it is an institution that has already serves multitudes of veterans over the years.
What a better way to thank veterans for their service than inviting them on campus for some help.
The Vet Center is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs, but is chartered differently by Congress.
It is primarily a mental health organization offering aid for PTSD, readjustment counseling, military sexual trauma and other issues.
These invisible injuries can be quite painful and hard to sustain, so any additional aid veterans can get to improve their lives is immeasurably valuable.
The Vet Center also offers group, individual, marriage and family counseling, and open eligibility for their services to current National Guard members and Reservists.
Help is also available for veterans seeking answers about their VA benefits.
With a region rich in military history with a proud record of service dating back to the American Revolution, a place such as the new Vet Center is a perfect fit for out community, and we hope it is able to serve many in the coming years.
The community access point at CCC will be open Fridays with two counselors, Melinda Rouille, also a veteran, and Odysseus Manzi.
Veterans are advised to call ahead at 802-862-1806 and make appointments in case the counselors are busy with other clients.
Some say the debt of gratitude we owe our veterans can never be paid, but that shouldn't stop us from trying, and adding services like the new Vet Center at CCC is one more step we can take to say thank you for your service.
