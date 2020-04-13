Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Windy at times with periods of rain. High 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.