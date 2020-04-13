Cheers to the people embracing social distancing.
Get up and give yourselves a round of applause and then settle back into the spot on your couch or recliner, since that’s where a lot of us are probably spending our time right now, and continue to be comfy and cozy.
Think about it, everyone.
How many times have we said to ourselves, “Man, I need a day to just do nothing and relax.”
There’s now a lot of time for that.
The tricky part is trying to figure out how to fill that time.
Yes, a lot of us are still working in some capacity, either at our workplaces, or remotely.
But what we do in our free time has changed, and a lot of people are doing the right things.
We are told all the time to not be couch potatoes.
The couch-potato lifestyle right now, however, is thriving.
A staple to social distancing is chilling out and watching television shows, binging programs on streaming services or checking out movies.
Reading books, newspapers and magazines are other great options. Nothing wrong with breaking out board games, playing cards or doing puzzles either.
Should we be couch potatoes all day, though?
Of course not.
Try and take some time each day, even if it’s 30 minutes, to get out and exercise.
Go for a walk or even make a workout routine at home to perform. There’s plenty of fitness challenges that have been popping up on social media of late.
The point is while there may seem like there’s nothing to fill our free time with, there’s actually a lot.
As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention.
This time of year when many of us are on spring break or some type of vacation, we are used to spending time with family and friends and possibly traveling to various destinations.
Many of the things we are accustomed to doing are not viable options because of this virus that has a stranglehold on society.
Despite what we are up against, many have found ways to perform social distancing and keep sane.
Keep finding ways to fill in the time. There’s a reason we’re doing this.
We need to continue to keep our health, individually and as a whole, at the forefront.
It’s been a bit over a month since COVID-19 started to hit the U.S. hard, and now, we are beginning to see this invisible opponent take its toll on the North Country more and more each day.
With that in mind, we must continue to practice social distancing.
There’s no time to let up.
To those motivated to bring a stop to the coronavirus by staying home and staying safe, you are all amazing.
To those failing to be socially distant and ignoring what should be common sense by now in terms of heath protocols, get on board.
Don't be part of the problem.
Be part of the solution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.