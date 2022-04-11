JEERS to potholes and the costly damage they cause to vehicles.
This is the time of year that we begin to see the impact winter has had on our roads in the form of sometimes knee-deep potholes strewn about North Country Roads.
We've all had uneventful drives suddenly interrupted by a severe jolt as our car thumps its way in and out of a massive hole in the road.
It's not pleasant and it can mess up your vehicle.
Why do we have potholes?
AAA explains that cracked and crumbling pavement is the perfect environment for potholes to form. Moisture collects in these crevices and as temperatures fluctuate, it expands and contracts due to freezing and thawing.
This breaks up the pavement and, combined with the weight of passing cars, eventually results in a pothole. These concrete craters can wreak havoc on a vehicle’s tires, alignment, suspension and shocks.
In the winter and spring of 2021, AAA responded to 1.8 million tire-related roadside assistance calls. While AAA does not identify if a roadside assistance request is the result of pothole damage, this number represented 11% of the total calls received in the winter and spring last year.
A new survey from AAA found that last year 1 in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole.
With an average price tag of almost $600 per repair, damage caused by potholes cost drivers a staggering $26.5 billion in 2021 alone, according to AAA.
Area highway and public works departments do their best to patch up as many potholes as they can in a timely manner, but sometimes it seems futile as new holes seem to crop up by the hour at the end of winter.
So it seems that we will have to deal with them at least until some of the worst roads are fully repaved and rid of potholes.
AAA recommends the following:
• Check your tires, which includes tread depth, tire pressure, suspension and alignment
• Tire pressure. Check this at least once a month using a quality gauge. Do so before driving when tires have been at rest and are not hot. Follow the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure found on a sticker inside the driver’s side door
• Suspension and alignment. Look for changes in vehicle handling, excessive vibration or uneven wearing of tires, all indications of a problem with the suspension like alignment or shocks. If your vehicle pulls to the left or right, have the wheel alignment checked by a trusted mechanic
• Keep your eyes on the road. An alert and cautious driver is less likely to hit a pothole
• Scan the road ahead for potholes.
• Standing water or puddles may disguise a deep pothole.
There may be times when you cannot avoid hitting a pothole. In that case, safely reduce your speed as much as possible and avoid braking abruptly, particularly as you go over the pothole as this compresses your suspension and adds extra force to the tire.
Striking a pothole at higher speeds increases the chance of severe damage including knocking the wheels out of alignment, affecting the steering, and bending or even breaking suspension components.
If you hit a pothole, pay attention to any new or unusual noises or vibrations. If you detect something is off with your vehicle, take it to a trusted repair facility for a full vehicle inspection as soon as possible.
Stay safe North Country.
