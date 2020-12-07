CHEERS to Arsene "Mike" Brodi for an amazing 42-year career with the City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works.
Brodi retired last week capping a career that saw him provide public service to the city residents in numerous fashions.
Public Works is charged with keeping the city's infrastructure up to speed and a host of other duties.
That means roads have to be cared for, lawns mowed, water and sewer systems kept working, trees trimmed, parks clean and many other chores.
Brodi ran the department for more than a decade in a proficient and professional manner.
Often times, he was called out in the middle of the night to deal with a broken water main or some other kind of emergency, and he always handled it smoothly.
We also can't forget the many nights he and Public Works crews worked during heavy snowstorms to clear roads for travel.
Talk about a thankless job. No matter how well the snow is cleared and piled, people usually complain in some fashion, especially those who got towed for parking in the wrong place.
Brodi handled the complaints professionally and calmly and often took the time to explain to people why the roads were plowed the way they were plowed or why someone got towed.
He was also very accommodating to those hosting special events in the city, doing whatever extra he could, whether it was providing wooden-horse barriers or traffic cones, to help make an event run smoother.
The city has had some trying fiscal times over the years, and Public Works has often been asked to do more with less as have many other city departments and governments all around.
In those difficult times, Brodi never flinched.
At Common Council meetings when put on the spot by a mayor or council member to undertake a seemingly impossible task, his answer was always the same: "We'll get it done," and he did.
Brodi was also super accommodating to the media as well.
Over the years, Press-Republican reporters and editors could always rely on a straight answer from Brodi about any issue he or his department was involved in.
He even handled negative press well with a sense of humor.
About a decade ago, then-WIRY radio announcer Ducky Drake took a moment in his weekly "Is It Just Me," segment to criticize Public Works for something that had happened.
At the next council meeting, Brodi stood up, defended his crew by calmly and factually explaining what had happened, and then offered a few remarks about how he appreciated Drake's comments and would take them into consideration.
He then offered gifts as a gesture of gratitude.
He gave the mayor, each councilor, and of course Drake himself, bright yellow ball caps with the phrase "It's Just Ducky" on them.
What could have been a tense situation was easily diffused with much laughter.
A refreshing approach from a gifted public servant.
We congratulate Mike Brodi on a great career, we thank him for all his service and kindness and wish him all the best in retirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.