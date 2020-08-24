CHEERS to an America that seems finally to be at least trying to get the hang of many of the issues relating to our national principles of equality and justice.
Black Lives Matter is painting the broad tableau, and we were just reminded last week of one specific in our quest to be an all-accepting, all-welcoming nation.
Famed sportscaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from calling games for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team because of an incredibly despicable insult to the LGBTQ+ community.
In case you hadn't heard the particular affront, this is it: Not realizing he was on the air, Brennaman referred to an unspecified place as “one of the f*g capitals of the world.”
He soon realized he'd made that observation over the air and sounded profoundly ashamed and apologetic. “I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am,” he said. “That is not who I am. It never has been. And I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”
Unfortunately, the damage had been done. His career is, at best, in serious jeopardy.
There was probably a time, and not so long ago, when such a gaffe might have been overlooked or quickly forgiven. That time has passed. Most of us are appropriately outraged that someone had the audacity to say this out loud.
America doesn't learn quickly, but it does learn.
One of our most revered axions is Thomas Jefferson's historic pronouncement in the Declaration of Independence that “All men are created equal.” Yet we have hardly lived by it for centuries.
We permitted unthinkably unAmerican slavery until 1865. In fact, 12 of our first 14 presidents owned slaves, the lone exceptions being the father-and-son Adamses of Massachusetts.
We just celebrated the 100th anniversary of legislation permitting woman suffrage. Until then, our nation apparently didn't believe half of our population was qualified to vote.
Black men were nominally granted the right to vote in 1870, but, still had many obstacles to actually cast a ballot. All Blacks, including women, weren't guaranteed that right until the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Marriage was pretty much a man-woman proposition until 2015, when the Supreme Court struck down all state bans on same-sex marriage.
It took until 2008 for America to elect a Black president, and we still can't claim a woman chief executive, or even vice president.
It wasn't until 1947 that Jackie Robinson became the first African-American to even be allowed to play Major League baseball.
We still see an occasional Confederate flag displayed on our streets, in spite of its obvious agonizing insult to Black Americans.
But this year, the Black Lives Matter movement has at last provoked at least most of our nation to finally grasp the notion that the accident of birth or the factors that make us different from one another do not make anyone superior or even “right.”
We eagerly look forward to the day when we can loudly boast of being a nation promising “liberty and justice for all” – and mean it.
