CHEERS AND BIENVENUE to our Canadian friends returning once again.
Today is the day that Canadians will be allowed to travel into the U.S. through the land ports of entry. It has been almost 20 months since only essential personnel have been able to cross the border due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While we have been able to travel into Canada since Aug. 9, we have missed our northern friends coming here in many ways, but we understand the travel restrictions were necessary in order to avoid spread of the deadly coronavirus.
It did seem odd though that Canadians were allowed to fly into the U.S., but not drive over the border. Nevertheless, the restrictions are easing off as of today, and hopefully we will see more Quebec license plates traveling our roads and filling our parking lots.
Canadian travelers have long been a major part of life here in the North Country. They routinely come down to shop, eat in restaurants, stay in hotels, swim at the beaches, hike our mountains, boat on our lakes and many more activities.
Many of them are literally family as the area was settled by numerous French-Canadian families over the centuries.
Their absence the past 20 months has been stark, yet somehow we have managed to keep afloat economically.
Sales tax in Clinton County is doing quite well even without the Canadians here for such a long time. Imagine how well it would be with them coming here regularly?
We should point out that the higher gasoline prices has something to do with the increased sales tax, but remember, Canadians buy gas too.
As the border opens today can we expect to see a massive rush of cars waiting to get here? Probably not, but in due time, more will come.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas says the biggest impact we will see right away will be the return of Canadian businesspeople.
CEO's and other officers and key personnel at the many Canadian companies that are located here will finally be able to come down to take care of matters in person at their plants.
Those folks will eat, drink, stay and fill up their tanks, which will help the local economy, but the big push of travelers probably won't happen for a few months or so.
One reason is the Canadian government's requirement that travelers have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of returning to Canada.
Each test costs about $125 to $150, and people are not going to pay that much for a five-hour trip to the mall in Plattsburgh.
With large percentages of Canadians in Quebec now vaccinated, and many North Country residents also vaccinated, Canadian officials would do well to reconsider their testing requirements for travelers.
The pandemic has already brought on so much hardship, so it would seem that a little relief is in order.
If people are vaccinated, wear masks and stay socially distanced from each other, we can see travel across the border by both Canadian and U.S. citizens happening safely.
It's been way too long without our friends, so welcome back and enjoy your stay.
