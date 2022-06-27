Weather Alert

...A line of thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Clinton, northeastern Essex, northwestern Orleans, northwestern Addison, southern Grand Isle, northwestern Chittenden and Franklin Counties through 745 AM EDT... At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain showers along a line extending from Highgate Falls to Plattsburgh to near Jay In Essex County. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Burlington International Airport, Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, South Burlington, Burlington, Essex, Peru, Schuyler Falls, Willsboro, Enosburg Falls, Franklin, Jay, Colchester, Sheldon, Georgia, Au Sable Forks, Grand Isle, St. Albans Town, Enosburg Falls Village and Jay In Essex County. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 86 and 124. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Lake Champlain, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH