CHEERS to the City of Plattsburgh and their plans for the upcoming Fourth of July parade.
The parade is one of the annual highlights of summer in the city as hundreds of people turn up to celebrate and watch the parade entrants march down the streets, and enjoy all of tghe other events going on downtown, including the fireworks later on.
The parade usually features dozens of floats all adorned in whatever the theme of the year is.
This year it is American Music.
No doubt there will be all kinds of fancy floats decked out in popular music themes, and many most likely will be blaring music through speakers to enhance their float.
This is great, and it makes for a fantastic parade, but maybe not for everyone.
With that in mind, organizers of the parade have come up with a Quiet Zone for the parade where floats will turn off their music, not ring their bells and not blast their sirens. It is designed to give those with sensory and auditory sensitivities a chance to experience the parade without all of what could be anxiety-inducing racket.
What a thoughtful idea.
City Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer was at the heart of the idea to create a Quiet Zone at the parade, and she deserves a CHEER.
Meisenheimer said accessibility and inclusivity have personally always been very important to her and when she took the job with the city last year, she wanted to incorporate those aspects into public events.
She connected with a community member who wanted his family to be able to attend city events like the parade. But the gentleman’s son has Autism Spectrum Disorder, which makes it difficult to be successful at such an event with all the crowds and sudden noises.
For those with such disorders, loud noises can be extremely hard to deal with and can cause great upset. Hardly what you want to deal with when you are trying to enjoy a fun event like a parade.
Meisenheimer and the gentleman have worked together since last summer to create the Quiet Zone for the parade.
And that’s not all.
There will also be an accessible area downtown for those with wheelchairs who can watch the parade without an obstructed view. There will also be facilities available for those with disabilities in that area.
Meisenheimer has also been working with a member of Sunrise Rotary who has been fundraising to provide accessible beach wheelchairs to the City Beach for people to use. Those should be in soon.
To incorporate such plans that consider inclusion and accessibility a must, is a wonderful thing for Meisenheimer and the city to undertake. It shows consideration, compassion and understanding for those with special needs and how it really isn’t that hard to think of others.
Meisenheimer says it has been a great team effort to effect these changes.
“So many people in our community are passionate about accessibility and inclusivity and I’ve been lucky to connect with them and collaborate,” she said recently.
“We have a lot of work ahead, but you have to start somewhere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.